Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Audio Tape Interface Revives Microcassettes As Storage Medium

posted by Fnord666 on Monday October 25, @05:48AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

In the early 1980s cassette tapes were the standard storage medium for home computer users; readers of a certain age will remember fiddling with audio jacks, tape counters and signal levels, then waiting for several minutes while a program (hopefully) loaded correctly. While most people happily upgraded to much more reliable floppy disks, [Zack Nelson] decided to go back in time and add a suitably classic storage medium to a retrocomputing project, in the form of a cassette interface. The cassette player he had available was a Pearlcorder L400, which uses the smaller microcassette instead of the familiar audio tapes used in your Walkman or boombox.

https://zeninstruments.blogspot.com/2021/10/manchester-decoder-and-cassette.html

Original Submission


«  American ISPs Slammed for Spying on Their Own Subscribers
Audio Tape Interface Revives Microcassettes As Storage Medium | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 25, @06:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 25, @06:10AM (#1190277)

    I can get cassettes, vinyl, but microcassettes are total bullshit - that shit was used only for some recorders and answering machines, and only for a few years till memory chips supplanted them.

    SN editors are clueless.

(1)