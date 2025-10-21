Organic LEDs, made with organic small molecules or polymer materials, are cheap and flexible. "You can bend or stretch them -- but they have relatively low performance and short lifetime," [Chuan] Wang said. "Inorganic LEDs such as microLEDs are high performing, super bright and very reliable, but not flexible and very expensive."

"What we have made is an organic-inorganic compound," he said. "It has the best of both worlds."

They used a particular type of crystalline material called an organometal halide perovskite -- though with a novel twist. The traditional way to create a thin layer of perovskite, which is in liquid form, is to drip it onto a flat, spinning substrate, like a spin art toy, in a process known as spin coating. As the substrate spins, the liquid spreads out, eventually covering it in a thin layer.

From there, it can be recovered and made into perovskite LEDs, or PeLEDs.

Like spin art, however, a lot of material is wasted in that process -- as the substrate spins at several thousand RPM, some of the dripping perovskite splatters and flies away, not sticking to the substrate.

"Because it comes in a liquid form," Wang said, "we imagined we could use an inkjet printer" in place of spin coating.

Inkjet fabrication saves materials, as the perovskite can be deposited only where it's needed, in a similar way to the precision with which letters and numbers are printed on a piece of paper; no splatter, less waste. The process is much faster as well, cutting fabrication time from more than five hours to less than 25 minutes.

Another benefit of using the inkjet printing method has the potential to reshape the future of electronics: perovskite can be printed onto a variety of unconventional substrates, including those that wouldn't lend themselves to stability while spinning -- materials such as rubber.