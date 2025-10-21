from the Quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes dept.
American ISPs slammed for spying on their own subscribers:
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said many internet service providers are sharing data about their customers, in defiance of expectations, and are failing to give subscribers adequate choices about whether or how their data is shared.
The trade watchdog's findings arrived in the form of a report [PDF] undertaken in 2019 to examine the data and privacy practices of major US broadband providers, including AT&T Mobility, Charter Communications, Google Fiber, T-Mobile US, Verizon Wireless, and Comcast's Xfinity.
"[T]hese findings underscore deficiencies of the 'notice-and-consent' framework for privacy, especially in markets where users face highly limited choices among service providers," said FTC boss Lina Khan in a statement [PDF].
"The report found that even in instances where internet service providers purported to offer customers some choice with respect to how their data was collected or used, in practice users were thwarted by design decisions that made it complicated, difficult, or near-impossible to actually escape persistent surveillance."
[...] More specifically, the report notes that:
- ISPs often amass large pools of data through vertical integration of services, like "automation, video streaming, content creation, advertising, email, search, wearables, and connected cars."
- ISPs often collect data that consumers don't expect, such as "browsing data, television viewing history, contents of email and search, data from connected devices, location information, and race and ethnicity data."
- ISPs often claim to offer consumers choices about data gathering but also make those choices unclear or rely on dark patterns to encourage certain actions.
- A significant number of them share real-time location data with other firms.
The report's observations about ISP privacy practices are particularly damning, noting that ISPs say one thing and do another.