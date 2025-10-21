At its third quarter earnings call, Tesla said it's switching to a less expensive type of battery – the central part of the vehicle – for the company's standard-range cars globally. Tesla already had been using these in some of its cars in China, where sales have been soaring primarily because prices were kept down. That was a shrewd, prescient and realistic move.

[...] The LFPs in question are made by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, now the world's largest battery maker. Supply is ample: Over the past few months, installations of such batteries have surpassed those of the more favored nickel-cobalt-manganese variety, which are more advanced. CATL has managed to bring down prices, too – another barrier to adoption. What's more, China effectively has a monopoly on the manufacturing of LFPs, with the highest capacity to produce them. That's bad news for Tesla's competitors.

[...] For now, LFPs are the hedge to all the other types. It's likely that over the next decade that they'll lose their cost advantage as the higher-energy NCM battery production process is improved.