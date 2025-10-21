Tesla switches all standard-range vehicles to LiFePo chemistry:
The thing about modern lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum-oxide battery chemistries as fitted to modern, long-range electric vehicles is that they're expensive. They're expensive because their increased energy density necessitates the use of more rare-earth minerals in their construction. There are other chemistries, though, and one of the more popular ones is called lithium-iron-phosphate or LFP.
In a move to offer reduced-cost Model 3s to the Chinese market, Tesla started offering its base Model 3 with an LFP battery pack. Since LFP chemistry makes for a less energy-dense cell, it provides a lower range but at significantly lower production costs. That move worked so well for Tesla that now, according to its 2021 Q3 shareholder deck (PDF), released Wednesday, it's moving to LFP chemistry for all of its standard-range vehicles around the world.
Tesla Made a Smart Bet in China. It's Paying Off:
At its third quarter earnings call, Tesla said it's switching to a less expensive type of battery – the central part of the vehicle – for the company's standard-range cars globally. Tesla already had been using these in some of its cars in China, where sales have been soaring primarily because prices were kept down. That was a shrewd, prescient and realistic move.
[...] The LFPs in question are made by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, now the world's largest battery maker. Supply is ample: Over the past few months, installations of such batteries have surpassed those of the more favored nickel-cobalt-manganese variety, which are more advanced. CATL has managed to bring down prices, too – another barrier to adoption. What's more, China effectively has a monopoly on the manufacturing of LFPs, with the highest capacity to produce them. That's bad news for Tesla's competitors.
[...] For now, LFPs are the hedge to all the other types. It's likely that over the next decade that they'll lose their cost advantage as the higher-energy NCM battery production process is improved.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday October 25, @11:31AM
How will Starlink interplay with this? I thought Musky was not big friends with CCP owing to his desire to break the great firewall of china...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 25, @11:51AM
LiFePO4 is a better battery chemistry in a lot of ways. All of the chemicals are cheap and abundant. It's not flammable, although if burned it can produce huge amounts of smoke, making people think it's on fire. It's environmentally safe, especially by battery standards. It's not as picky about charging. It's popular in DIY e-bikes, solar power storage for RVs or off-grid living, as a substitute for generators in short duration applications and as a replacement for lead-acid batteries.
Compared to cobalt-based lithium batteries, it has three disadvantages : somewhat lower energy density (but still much better than nickel or lead chemistry), it's sensitive to orientation, so it's useless for phones, and it's more sensitive to temperature, which is a problem for RV users and probably for cars as well.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 25, @12:01PM (1 child)
LiFePO4 (lithium, iron, phosphate), not LiFePo (lithium, iron, polonium). Unless you want to make an atomic battery.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 25, @12:37PM
I would like an EV powered by an atomic battery. Never have to recharge the thing ever again.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 25, @12:40PM
I know that most people don't drive that much on a daily basis, so a slight decrease in range from an LFP battery pack won't really be felt. But I want a lot more range, not less. I would like to be able to drive 500 miles on a charge.
We have a plug-in hybrid now with 35 miles of electric range, and it does cover more than 90% of our driving needs. But we also do long distance road trips every year, and it would be great to be able to do it purely on battery power.
