From a very recent Scientific Reports paper, described very well by its abstract:
Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are digital assets that represent objects like art, collectible, and in-game items. They are traded online, often with cryptocurrency, and are generally encoded within smart contracts on a blockchain. Public attention towards NFTs has exploded in 2021, when their market has experienced record sales, but little is known about the overall structure and evolution of its market. Here, we analyse data concerning 6.1 million trades of 4.7 million NFTs between June 23, 2017 and April 27, 2021, obtained primarily from Ethereum and WAX blockchains. First, we characterize statistical properties of the market. Second, we build the network of interactions, show that traders typically specialize on NFTs associated with similar objects and form tight clusters with other traders that exchange the same kind of objects. Third, we cluster objects associated to NFTs according to their visual features and show that collections contain visually homogeneous objects. Finally, we investigate the predictability of NFT sales using simple machine learning algorithms and find that sale history and, secondarily, visual features are good predictors for price. We anticipate that these findings will stimulate further research on NFT production, adoption, and trading in different contexts.
Journal Reference:
Nadini, Matthieu, Alessandretti, Laura, Di Giacinto, Flavio, et al. Mapping the NFT revolution: market trends, trade networks, and visual features [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-00053-8)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 25, @02:57PM (2 children)
NFTs are a good way for the rich or famous to get richer with almost no effort, money for nuth'n; everyone else gets crumbs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Monday October 25, @03:11PM
The nebulous nature of what you've actually bought (*not* the piece of art, don't be fooled, *not* the rights to the piece of art, either; in reality, you have the bought rights to claim that you own the token that represents the piece of art instead - waaaaat?) is so similar to the nebulous nature of the above scam.
I tried to google for the precise scam I was thinking of, but couldn't find it. I don't think it was this one: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregor_MacGregor#Poyais_scheme . The one I'm thinking of literally had ~"for an unknown purpose" as part of the description of the whole endeavour.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday October 25, @03:43PM
Another thought about this is that people buying things that arguably don't have any value at all for very large sums of money, and then being able to sell them off to somebody else for very large sums of money, sure seems to me like an effective mechanism for money laundering. I'm sure international drug cartels wouldn't even dream of doing that, just like they've never had anything at all to do with cryptocurrency, no sirree.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday October 25, @03:00PM
For example, a couple of months back, /Fortune/ magazine got in on the ole NFT game:
"""
Fortune is dropping its latest cover as NFTs
Aug 5, 2021 ... Fortune is selling 256 limited edition NFTs of its latest cover art, plus three special editions, designed by the artist pplpleaser.
-- https://fortune.com/2021/08/05/nft-drop-pplpleasr-cover-art-opensea-auction-ethereum/
"""
followed by:
"""
Fortune raised 429 Ether—about $1.3 million—in its first-ever NFT sale
Aug 12, 2021 ... Fortune hosted its first-ever auction for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, this past week. The technology enables digital certificate-tagged ...
-- https://fortune.com/2021/08/12/nft-pplpleasr-cover-raised-429-ether-million-opensea-sale-auction/
"""
(I've not read the stories themselves, I trust the Startpage summaries represent their contents accurately.)
And Fortune are trustworthy, right?
Oh, ..., wait, ... Fortune magazine named Enron "America's Most Innovative Company" for six consecutive years.
Good pumper, that Fortune Magazine.
So, *FOR PITY'S SAKE* get into these NFTs as *QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE*, as you don't want to be one of the last ones with no bigger fool to sell your holding to.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 25, @03:19PM
For all the bad press we give China, here is where they get it right!
https://www.cointribune.com/en/columns/the-nft-column/china-targets-nfts-after-banning-bitcoin-btc/ [cointribune.com]
Makes one want to move to China even though your rights are supposedly worse, they do not try to hide the fact.
Where in the western world, they give you the illusion of freedom and democracy at an alarmingly eroding rate.
Fuck NFTS and fuck Bitcoin!
Yours truly,
The Environment