A European study has found that Covid-19 can affect blood vessels in the human brain in a study that has raised more questions about the long-term consequences of the disease.

Research by French, Spanish and German scientists published Thursday in the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience reveals that, in addition to attacking the lungs, the virus can also can kill certain brain cells.

They're known as endothelial cells and are located around the brain, protecting the cerebellum and facilitating blood flow.

The brains of #COVID-19 patients have damaged blood vessels (more so-called string vessels representing remnants of lost capillaries); SARS-CoV-2 infects brain endothelial cells and leads to microvascular pathology via RIPK signalinghttps://t.co/vR0mgZ9EbS — Nature Neuroscience (@NatureNeuro) October 21, 2021

[...] Scientists discovered that the virus had destroyed endothelial cells by observing patients who died of Covid.

"Blood enters regions of the brain that should not normally see molecules leaving the bloodstream," said report co author Vincent Prévot, from the Inserm research centre in Lille.