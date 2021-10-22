EU scientists reveal long-term brain damage caused by Covid:
A European study has found that Covid-19 can affect blood vessels in the human brain in a study that has raised more questions about the long-term consequences of the disease.
Research by French, Spanish and German scientists published Thursday in the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience reveals that, in addition to attacking the lungs, the virus can also can kill certain brain cells.
They're known as endothelial cells and are located around the brain, protecting the cerebellum and facilitating blood flow.
[...] Scientists discovered that the virus had destroyed endothelial cells by observing patients who died of Covid.
"Blood enters regions of the brain that should not normally see molecules leaving the bloodstream," said report co author Vincent Prévot, from the Inserm research centre in Lille.
"In a second stage, when the endothelial cells are completely dead, this creates a sort of 'ghost vessel' through which the blood no longer flows."
Small regions of the brain are deprived of oxygen and glucose and consequently suffer.
In short, there is a risk of microhemorrhages – not as serious as a stroke – that indicate a risk of reduced blood flow, which can have serious consequences and lead to rapid death.
[...] Many questions remain unanswered and it will take time and further research to get them.
How do the long-term effects of Covid compare to, say, the long-term effects of the flu, or of a cold? Chicken pox? Zika? Swine flu?
Are we finding all of these gawdawful effects simply because we're actually looking into this one?
Honestly it sounds like just a part of, "And that's life."
From the full article:
