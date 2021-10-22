from the we-violate-all-open-source-licenses-equally dept.
Trump Given 30 Days To Have His Social Media Site Comply With Open Source License:
Plenty of people have raised concerns that Donald Trump's sketchy new social media site, Truth Social, is just a lightly reskinned Mastodon, which is violating Mastodon's fairly strict AGPLv3 license. As we had previously discussed, the aggressive (and sloppy) terms of service for the site claim that the code is proprietary, and even claims that "all source code, databases, functionality, software, website designs, audio, video, text, photographs, and graphics on the Site (collectively, the “Content”) and the trademarks, service marks, and logos contained therein (the “Marks”) are owned or controlled by us or licensed to us..."
Of course, part of the reason that Mastodon uses such a license is to encourage others to take the code and build on it if they abide by the terms of the license. And the nature of Mastodon's license is that if you use it, you must make the complete source code available of what you build with it.
[...] the Software Freedom Conservancy has given Trump 30 days to bring the code into compliance -- specifically by providing the source code to Truth Social to the early users who were able to sign up -- or, under the license terms, Trump's "rights in the software are permanently terminated."
For those not familiar, the AGPL license works like the GPL, but eliminates the loophole where GPL software can be used to build a web site without disclosing the GPL and all other related source code of the web site. With AGPL you can either disclose all of the code of your site as open source under AGPL, or you can take a commercial license to the AGPL code you are using.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Tuesday October 26, @03:03PM (3 children)
communists or some other garbage from that assholes mouth to describe how unfair it is he cannot just steal someones property for his own use.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 26, @03:24PM (2 children)
I can hear it now: But my cyber
nitwitsninjas said it was okay.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 26, @03:29PM (1 child)
He literally is that ignorant, and after he's been called out then it becomes a dick measuring contest.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 26, @03:37PM
I suspect the tiny handed one would never actually engage in such a measuring contest with anyone. Even with pills he won't get an insurrection. According to Stormy on late night talk show.
Instead it will be a shouting and nasty name calling match. The one 'skill' he excels at. Bluff and bluster.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 26, @03:05PM (7 children)
Are you gonna sue him? The guy's a fucking millionaire. He'll run your legal budget to the ground.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday October 26, @03:14PM (3 children)
If you have a million dollars but also two million dollars worth of debt you are no longer a millionaire.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 26, @03:26PM
You are not using the proper Trump rules of accounting for determining net worth. This works similarly to the Trump rules of tax valuation versus sale/rental valuation of real property.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 26, @03:34PM
That's not how the real estate developers I know live. They're more like:
1. Sweet talk your way into some investment capital (usually through connections with mommy and daddy).
2. Live like that money is yours, and maybe try to build the thing that it was given to you for
3. If the project successfully completes, in spite of their ego, then take some perks like a couple of luxury suites or maybe a whole floor in the building for their own use, then pay off the investors with the remaining profits
4. If the project fails, Chapter 11, or 13, or whatever those expensive legal guys say we planned as a safe exit
5. Regardless of success or failure, rinse, lather and repeat.
(Score: 3, Informative) by istartedi on Tuesday October 26, @03:45PM
If you owe the bank $100k and you can't pay, you're in trouble.
If you owe the bank $1 billion and you can't pay, the bank is in trouble.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 26, @03:27PM (2 children)
How much legal budget do you need to show a license, how that license is violated and copyright is infringed, then ask for specific performance or at minimum to cease and desist from using it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 26, @03:37PM (1 child)
Minimum $5K to cover filing fees, initial pleadings, motions, counter-motions and recording. This will take up to a year, during which time the defendant's "out of court" legal team will be exploring other options to convince the plaintiff to drop the case.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 26, @03:41PM
It might just be cheaper to buy a commercial license for Mastadon (and any other AGPL software they are misusing).
Isn't Trump's social media platform stock soaring [cnbc.com] right now?
Prediction: Trump will never, ever take out a commercial license for the software.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 26, @03:51PM
https://github.com/mastodon/mastodon/blob/main/LICENSE [github.com]
I observe the license changed from GPL2 to AGPL in 2016, commit d70915
Now here's the funny legal problem: if I clone the project without this particular commit, rejecting it or reverting it just because I do not like the change it introduces, what license I am really legally bound to?
If I am bound to new license, am I really bound to accept any other commits done to the project too? Enforcing code on people would be obvious non-freedom, an opposite to original spirit of software freedom. What's so different about enforcing rules? To me, legal rules are just some code executed by societal system.
My stand is U.S. legal system on licensing software is completely flawed. It's culturally backward. It does not fit the information-based society at all. Attaching random legal rules to random pieces of information is just dumb and in long term, as such it damages and hinders all humanity.
