Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Rogozin Says Crew Dragon Safe for Russian Cosmonauts

posted by takyon on Tuesday October 26, @08:32PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the crude-crewed-spacefright dept.
Techonomics

DannyB writes:

From SpaceNews.com: Rogozin says Crew Dragon safe for Russian cosmonauts

The head of Roscosmos says he is now satisfied that SpaceX's Crew Dragon is safe enough to carry Russian cosmonauts, clearing a major obstacle for an agreement to exchange seats between Soyuz and commercial crew vehicles.

[....] Rogozin and others at Roscosmos had previously said they needed more evidence that Crew Dragon was safe enough for Russian cosmonauts

[....] NASA has sought to barter seats to create "mixed crews" of at least one NASA astronaut and one Roscosmos cosmonaut on each mission. That would ensure both countries would have a presence on the station, and ability to maintain their separate systems, if either Soyuz or commercial crew vehicles are grounded for an extended period.

The earliest a Russian cosmonaut could fly on a Crew Dragon would be the Crew-5 mission in the second half of 2022. Similarly, the next time a NASA astronaut could fly on a Soyuz would be in the fall of 2022, since NASA has decided not to acquire a seat on the Soyuz MS-21 launching in March 2022.

Original Submission


«  2 Million Brits Get a Raise as Minimum Wage Jumps to $13 an Hour
Rogozin Says Crew Dragon Safe for Russian Cosmonauts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)