Followup for the previous story about facial recognition for pupils in school to get their food.
Nine schools in North Ayrshire have paused use of facial recognition technology days after introducing it, following UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) inquiries.
[...] Separately, Prof Fraser Sampson, biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner for England and Wales, told the BBC that he expected public services contemplating the use of facial recognition to think carefully before "deciding to use a measure as obviously intrusive as facial recognition".
[...] On Friday, North Ayrshire Council tweeted that it had decided to temporarily pause the facial recognition system in secondary schools, having received a number of inquiries about the technology.
I guess there was a bit of a big brother backlash after it became known and the project is now on pause. Or they won't use the entire system but just the fingerprint part, not fingerprint and face scan.
Nine UK schools start scanning children’s faces to take their lunch money:
Several schools in Scotland are set to start using facial recognition software to allow pupils to pay for their lunches.
The system, installed in nine sites in North Ayrshire, scans the faces of pupils at the tills in order to save time during the busy lunch hour.
It checks them off against a register of faces stored on the school’s servers and replaces software that used fingerprint scanners.
The company that installed the systems claim they are more Covid-secure and help speed up the queue, with each transaction now taking just five seconds, The Financial Times reported.
David Swanston, the managing director of CRB Cunninghams, the company that installed the systems, told the FT: ‘In a secondary school you have around about a 25 minute period to serve potentially 1,000 pupils. So we need fast throughput at the point of sale.’
But privacy campaigners claim it further normalises the technology which is often used without the consent of those being tracked.
[...] North Ayreshire council claims the majority of parents have given consent for the system because they recognise that it makes the process easier.