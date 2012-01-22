The Federal Communications Commission today voted to block China Telecom Americas from the US market, saying that the "US subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise" is "subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government." The telco "is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight," the FCC said.

The vote was 4-0 with both Democrats and both Republicans approving the order to revoke and terminate China Telecom's Section 214 authority to operate in the US. The FCC said its order "directs China Telecom Americas to discontinue any domestic or international services that it provides pursuant to its Section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the order."