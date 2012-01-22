from the unanimous-decision dept.
FCC kicks China Telecom Americas out of US, cites Chinese government control:
The Federal Communications Commission today voted to block China Telecom Americas from the US market, saying that the "US subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise" is "subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government." The telco "is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight," the FCC said.
The vote was 4-0 with both Democrats and both Republicans approving the order to revoke and terminate China Telecom's Section 214 authority to operate in the US. The FCC said its order "directs China Telecom Americas to discontinue any domestic or international services that it provides pursuant to its Section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the order."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @02:57AM
Do you know how chicom operatives go after uighur activists in America?
Damn straight - China Telecom.
Fuck China. Fuck CCP.
Taiwan Numbah Won!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 27, @03:26AM
Seems quite a bit too late to save US enterprises by protectionism. The rich were happy as could be to fire the plebs, and move their jobs to China where they would be done for slave wages. Now they are surprised that Chinese enterprises no longer allow the rich westerners to act as middle men skimming profits.
AC Delco shipped an entire factory's machine tools to China, and told the US employees they could either go home now, or get 4 months more pay by training their Chinese replacements. Now these rich parasites are worried about Chinese competition.
The rich parasites loved their slave labor while it lasted. An Apple executive said this [1],
Yes, isn't it great that Apple can treat their overseas workers as slaves. And, paying the Chinese workers so little they had to use fire ashes to brush their teeth since they couldn't afford toothpaste was just a bonus to the rich parasites at Apple (and other western corps).
Things have changed, and now these rich parasites want to take back what they gave to China.
Sorry, too late. The rich were defeated by their own greed. Sadly, they took the rest of us with them.
[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2012/01/22/business/apple-america-and-a-squeezed-middle-class.html [nytimes.com]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 27, @04:21AM
- Worrisome Threat To Our Technological Edge: the Chinese/Indians reached in and took the secret sauce
- Shortage Of Qualified Engineers: we brought in people from China/India on short-term visas, taught them the secret sauce recipe, and forced them to return home.
- US Companies Must Remain Competitive: we outsourced the secret sauce to China/India to boost our quarterly results.
