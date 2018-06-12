from the patent-trolling-entities dept.
From SparkFun, A Patent Troll Backs Off:
We scared them off... this time.
You can read our first post about this troll and other forms of extortion here.
Lesson #1) Find an attorney that’s as pissed about this as you are. [...] I had emailed the EFF on a Hail Mary and to my surprise, got a response! EFF
Lesson #2) Fight like hell. Every time a company settles it just funds the trolls to wreak more havoc.
[...] A good attorney will be able to dig up all sorts of patents that pre-date the troll’s patent. Here is our counterclaim response and affirmative defense to the original lawsuit. Things of note in the affirmative defense is the provenance of the patent ownership in Counterclaim 3: Failure to Mark.
[...] Things of note: Altair Logix was formed June 12, 2018, or three months after the patent expired on February 27th, 2018. Patents are really screwed up investment vehicles that change value over time. In this case, Jason, smelling potential money, purchased an expired patent ‘434 from Huawei and then formed a shell company to start suing people.
From the link in the article text above, here is a bit more about what it is about:
Sal is basically saying, "Hey there. We noticed you have a website. We have patents that deal with websites. We’ve managed to (supposedly) shake-down Foot Locker and Northern Tool. You should probably call us to discuss this.”
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 27, @05:30PM
It isn't nearly enough that the troll backed off, and dropped his legal actions in this one case. Someone, somehow, needs to go after these bastards, and serve some kind of justice. If that requires a federal prosecutor to file charges of wire fraud, then so be it. Dammit, these people contribute nothing to society. Burn 'em, however it needs to be done.
The judge should have taken action against these fools for filing frivolous suit in his court. Imprison them for contempt of court, and at the same time, order his court officers to raid the offices, and collect evidence of fraud, wire fraud, etc ad nauseum.
