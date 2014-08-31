Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake for Desktops: Top SKUs Only, Coming November 4th
The first things we'll go into are the new CPUs that Intel is announcing today: the overclockable models of Intel 12th Gen Core. As with previous launches, we have Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5, with the key highlights including new support for DDR5, PCIe Gen 5, new overclocking features, and a change in how Intel is promoting its Thermal Design Power (TDP).[*]
Each processor has a number of performance cores (P-cores) and efficiency cores (E-cores). The P-cores have SMT, whereas the E-cores do not, so we're dealing with non-standard numbers of total threads. Inside the system, the P-core threads, E-core threads, and SMT threads are categorized for performance and efficiency, which we'll get to later in the article. But with a new hybrid design also comes with new ways to showcase frequencies, and each set of cores will have its own base frequency and turbo frequency. The way power is marketed and used has also changed, designed to be clearer.
All processors will come with 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 from the processor, and an additional 4 lanes of PCIe 4.0 for storage. Memory support is listed as both DDR5-4800 and DDR4-3200, although systems will only support one or the other, for a maximum of 128 GB. The K processors also feature 32 EUs of Intel's Xe-LP graphics, designated as UHD Graphics 770. Prices will start at $264 for the base Core i5 model, up to $589 for the top Core i9 model.
[*] This is the table:
|Intel 12th Gen Core, Alder Lake
|AnandTech
|Cores
P+E/T
|E-Core
Base GHz
|E-Core
Turbo GHz
|P-Core
Base GHz
|P-Core
Turbo GHz
|Graphics
|Base
Watts
|Turbo
Watts
|Price
|i9-12900K
|8+8/24
|2.4
|3.9
|3.2
|5.2
|UHD 770
|125
|241
|$589
|i9-12900KF
|8+8/24
|2.4
|3.9
|3.2
|5.2
|-
|125
|241
|$564
|i7-12700K
|8+4/20
|2.7
|3.8
|3.6
|5.0
|UHD 770
|125
|190
|$409
|i7-12700KF
|8+4/20
|2.7
|3.8
|3.6
|5.0
|-
|125
|190
|$384
|i5-12600K
|6+4/16
|2.8
|3.6
|3.7
|4.9
|UHD 770
|125
|150
|$289
|i5-12600KF
|6+4/16
|2.8
|3.6
|3.7
|4.9
|-
|125
|150
|$264
Previously:
Intel Architecture Day 2020: Tiger Lake, Alder Lake, Discrete GPUs, and More
Intel Renames its "10nm" Node to "Intel 7"
Windows 11 Bashes Some AMD Procs; Boosts Some Intel Core i7 Alder Lake
Intel's Alder Lake Mobile Chips Will Feature Up to 14 Cores (6 + 8)
Related Stories
Intel shared a number of product announcements at its Intel Architecture Day 2020, and later, at Hot Chips 2020.
Intel's upcoming "Tiger Lake" mobile processors will improve performance with "Willow Cove" cores (a small IPC gain from "Sunny Cove", but higher clock speeds), and feature Intel Xe integrated graphics with up to 96 execution units. The chips use an upgraded "10nm" process Intel calls "10nm SuperFin", indicating improvements to the FinFET transistor technology. Intel claims this is the "largest single intranode enhancement in Intel history", with a 17-18% transistor performance jump from their original "10nm" node (and most elusive one?).
Intel's Alder Lake hybrid/heterogeneous desktop CPUs are set to be released in 2021. These will use a big/small core configuration that first appeared in Intel's Lakefield, and is similar to ARM's big.LITTLE (which was redesigned for more flexibility as DynamIQ). Alder Lake will use big "Golden Cove" cores which are the successor to Sunny/Willow Cove, and "Gracemont" Atom cores. Leaks point to configurations topping out at "8+8" (8 big cores, 8 small cores).
Intel plans to launch a high-performance discrete "Xe-HPG" GPU for gamers in 2021, but will use a third-party fab to build it. The GPUs will support real-time ray-tracing, like Nvidia and AMD's next-generation GPUs. Leaks indicate that TSMC will build the GPUs, using a "6nm" node.
Intel introduces its new node naming, Enhanced Superfin is now Intel 7
Intel 10nm Enhanced SuperFin has been renamed to Intel 7. Intel revealed that this node is now in volume production and it will see 10 to 15% performance per watt improvement over 10nm SuperFin. This node will be used for Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids.
Intel 4 is what was previously known as Intel's 7nm node. The manufacturer promises a 20% performance per watt gain over Intel 7. This node will use EUV lithography. The first products to feature Intel 4 are Meteor Lake which had taped in in Q2 2021 and Granite Rapids's compute tile.
[...] Intel 20A node will provide innovations beginning the first half of 2024. The A stands for angstrom, a metric unit 0.1 of the size of a nanometer. This node will introduce a new transistors architecture known as RibbonFET and PowerVia interconnect innovation. Intel does not confirm which product will use the Intel 20A node.
Intel's First High-Profile IFS Fab Customer: Qualcomm Jumps on Board For 20A Process
Per Intel's announcement, Intel and Qualcomm are partnering up to get Qualcomm products on Intel's 20A process, one of the company's most advanced (and farthest-out) process node. The first of Intel's "Ångström" process nodes, 20A is due in 2024 and will be where Intel first implements Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors, one of the major manufacturing technology milestones on Intel's new roadmap.
Intel Teases Meteor Lake 5-125W Core CPUs With Up To 192 EU GPU, 12th Gen Alder Lake Hinted For 27th October Launch
This is the first time Intel has given a detailed look at the Meteor Lake SOC that features three separate chiplets that are connected together through Forveros technology. Intel is expected to utilize a next-generation core architecture that will power the compute die while the I/O will be located on its own SOC-LP die. The GPU die will also be separate and will be composed of up to 192 EU (96 EU for Desktops & 192 EUs for Mobility). The Meteor Lake lineup will comprise 5-125W CPUs and feature a bump pitch of 36u (microns).
AMD: Windows 11 May Cause Performance Dips of Up to 15% on Ryzen CPUs
AMD: Windows 11 May Cause Performance Dips Of Up To 15% On Ryzen CPUs:
Wccftech reported a few days ago about known issues appearing after users have installed Microsoft's newest Windows 11 operating system—Oracle VirtualBox software and Cốc Cốc browser compatibility issues, as well as Intel networking issues. Today, AMD reported issues that their Windows 11 compatible AMD processors were having with performance while running certain applications after the new OS installation.
AMD urges users to stick with Windows 10 as a workaround, hotfix coming
[...] Known changes to performance affected areas such as
- Measured and functional L3 cache latency may increase by ~3X.
- UEFI CPPC2 ("preferred core") may not preferentially schedule threads on a processor's fastest core.
Intel published a developer guide confirming details of its upcoming Alder Lake processors.
Desktop "Alder Lake-S" processors will include up to 8 "Golden Cove" performance cores (P-cores), 8 "Gracemont" (Atom) efficiency cores (E-cores), and 32 graphics execution units (Gen 12.2 EUs). A smaller die will include only up to 6 P-cores and no E-cores, to be used in lower-end products such as a 6-core Intel Core i5-12400 or a quad-core i3.
Mobile "Alder Lake-P" processors will include up to 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and 96 graphics EUs. A smaller "ultra mobile" die will include up to 2 P-cores and 8 E-cores.
AVX-512 is physically present on Golden Cove cores, but disabled in Alder Lake.
The guide mainly focuses on software implementations for hybrid CPUs. It provides various optimization strategies for Alder Lake, including lack of optimization, a "Good Scenario", and the "Best Scenario". According to the document, lack of optimization will not mean that the CPU will be unable to distribute workloads for hybrid CPUs, which should be handled by ThreadDirector anyway, but some may be distributed to the wrong types of cores, should the scheduling algorithm not recognize the task.
In the "Good Scenario," Intel assumes that the application will be aware of the hybrid architecture. The primary tasks should target Performance cores, whereas non-essential and background threads with lower priority should target Effcieent cores.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 28, @01:32AM (1 child)
[ yawning ]
At this point does anyone really want or trust to buy Intel?
These little hurray let's get excitted about Intel advertisements just drive the point home further.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 28, @01:41AM
Even if you don't want Intel, effective competition from Intel will force AMD to lower prices. Current Zen 3 CPUs have already been dipping below MSRP, and then there's Zen 3 with 3D V-Cache in Q1 2022.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 28, @01:34AM (1 child)
Is that site still run by Ananda? That clever kid from India? I suppose he's in middle age now.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 28, @01:37AM
He left in 2014 to work at Apple:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/8456/the-road-ahead [anandtech.com]
https://9to5mac.com/2014/08/31/founder-anand-shimpi-latest-apple-hire-from-hardware-review-site-anandtech/ [9to5mac.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]