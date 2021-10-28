Stories
Quad-Core Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launched at $15

posted by chromas on Thursday October 28, @12:55PM
takyon writes:

New product: Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W on sale now at $15

Priced at $15, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses the same Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC die as the launch version of Raspberry Pi 3, with Arm cores slightly down-clocked to 1GHz, bundled into a single space-saving package alongside 512MB of LPDDR2 SDRAM. The exact performance uplift over Zero varies across workloads, but for multi-threaded sysbench it is almost exactly five times faster.

[...] Next to the large RP3A0 package, you'll find a large metal shield can, which covers the wireless circuitry on the board and protects it from external interference. Like all Raspberry Pi products since 3B+, Zero 2 W has FCC modular certification, which reduces the compliance workload involved in incorporating it into an end product.

The VideoCore IV GPU is unchanged, as is the 512 MB RAM capacity of the original Zero. The wireless chipset may be improved slightly from its new design, and Bluetooth 4.2 is supported. A 5V/2.5A power supply is recommended.

Also at CNX Software.

