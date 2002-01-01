Neutrino result heralds new chapter in physics:
Current theories suggest that, shortly after the Big Bang, there were equal amounts of matter and its shadowy mirror-image anti-matter. However, when matter collides with anti-matter, they violently annihilate each other, releasing energy. If there were equal amounts in the early Universe, they should have cancelled each other out.
Instead, most of the Universe today is made of matter, with much smaller amounts of anti-matter.
Some scientists believe that, contained within the neutrino's flavour-changing, is the cosmic sleight-of-hand that enabled some matter to survive after the Big Bang and create the planets, stars and galaxies that make up the Universe.
In the 1990s, an experiment called the Liquid Scintillator Neutrino Detector experiment at the US Department for Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico saw the production of more electron neutrinos than could be explained by the three-neutrino flavour-flipping theory. That result was confirmed by a separate experiment tin 2002.
Physicists proposed the existence of a fourth flavour called the sterile neutrino. They believed this form of the particle could explain the over-production of electron neutrinos and, crucially, give an insight into why the particles change flavour.
[...] A team involving nearly 200 scientists from five countries developed and built the Micro Booster Neutrino Experiment, or Microboone, in order to find it. Microboone consists of 150 tonnes of hardware in a space that's the size of a lorry.
[...] But this result is not so much the end of the story, but the beginning of a new chapter.
Dr Sam Zeller from Fermilab says that the non-detection does not have to contradict previous findings.
"The earlier data doesn't lie," she said.
"There's something really interesting happening that we still need to explain. Data is steering us away from the likely explanations and pointing toward something more complex and interesting, which is really exciting."
Prof Justin Evans, from the University of Manchester, believes that the puzzle posed by the latest findings marks a turning point in neutrino research.
"Every time we look at neutrinos, we seem to find something new or unexpected," he said.
"Microboone's results are taking us in a new direction, and our neutrino programme is going to get to the bottom of some of these mysteries."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 28, @08:02PM
What makes us so sure that most of the universe is made of matter instead of anti-matter?
Maybe it is mostly anti-matter which makes up the universe, and we simply are uninformed of this.
