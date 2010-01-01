A computer science master's degree could help you meet your career and salary goals. Read on to learn if it's right for you and how to choose a program.

While a computer science master's degree opens personal and professional opportunities, it may not be a good fit for everyone.

A master's degree in computer science incorporates theoretical content and practical activities and builds on existing knowledge and skills. Most computer science master's degree students have a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

With a master's degree, computer science professionals can advance to managerial and leadership roles. A master's in computer science also allows for increased specialization within the larger discipline.

Here are some things to consider while you determine if a master's in computer science is right for you and find the best one to meet your needs.