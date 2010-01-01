from the consider-lost-opportunity-cost dept.
Is a master's in computer science worth it? A consideration checklist:
A computer science master's degree could help you meet your career and salary goals. Read on to learn if it's right for you and how to choose a program.
While a computer science master's degree opens personal and professional opportunities, it may not be a good fit for everyone.
A master's degree in computer science incorporates theoretical content and practical activities and builds on existing knowledge and skills. Most computer science master's degree students have a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.
With a master's degree, computer science professionals can advance to managerial and leadership roles. A master's in computer science also allows for increased specialization within the larger discipline.
Here are some things to consider while you determine if a master's in computer science is right for you and find the best one to meet your needs.
The story breaks down and expands on several factors, including these:
- Does it fit your career goals?
- Would another option be a better fit?
- Do you meet master's program prerequisites?
- Choosing a computer science master's program
- Curriculum and concentrations
- Accreditation
- Cost
- Online vs. in-person
- Time to complete
- How much can I make with a master's in computer science?
Did you pursue a master's (or doctorate) degree? What factor(s) influenced your decision?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @01:01AM (1 child)
If you do machine learning/AI, probably worth it.
If you do something like OS research (mature outdated) or something closer to pure math, probably won't help industry career.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @01:09AM
Better off working in the field, get real experience in working in teams in industrial settings, dealing with people/office politics.
Whatever you learn in grad school will be outdated in a few years anyways.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DrkShadow on Friday October 29, @01:06AM (3 children)
Do you enjoy the Science of Computation?
Computer science isn't a "programming" study. It isn't a technology study, and it won't have relevance to jobs. It's the literal study of computation. Complexity theory. Theoretical analysis of the combination of multi-level neural networks, even if such things don't exist today. It's not "fun" that high-school grads going into college mostly think it is, it's not a money hand-out that all of these re-education recipients seem to want.
If you enjoy the science of computation, then maybe a master's degree in Computer Science is for you. If you don't.. it'll be a long, torturous process.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @01:11AM (2 children)
In short, masters in software engineering is not masters in CS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @01:14AM
You can say it again, brother.
Not that many outside it will understand the difference (until it's too late for them).
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday October 29, @02:10AM
We had a joke back in college circa 2010 that laid out the progression of majors you went through as you realized how hard the higher-level ones were. Bit hazy by now but I think
electrical engineering > mechanical engineering > software eng > comp sci > comp info tech > business
CIT involved taking classes in all kinds of eldritch abominations like object-oriented COBOL
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @01:16AM
There's your answer. Don't do it unless your company pays you to do it.
If you think it will get you a higher paying or more interesting job, for 99.9% of the population, the answer is "no."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ChrisMaple on Friday October 29, @01:26AM (3 children)
This is so wrong:
Learning the intricacies of computer science does not qualify a person for management, any more than management training qualifies a person for computer science work. Going from sophisticated computer science work to management is not an advance.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday October 29, @02:06AM
Our team leader at my first professional job was that sort of guy: developer who they were trying to promote to management. After they consolidated my position I heard (still in contact with a couple friends from there) they eventually succeeded. But they ended up downsizing the team from like a dozen people down to 4 anyway so since I was the new guy c'est la vie.
I'm sure it's generalizable, but programming especially, yeah you don't get into because you like dealing with people. You do it because you like the logic; there's a right and a wrong answer most of the time.
Cf. the military which is supposed to be "if you're not getting promoted in a certain timespan, it means something's wrong with you."* You can't just be good at the level you're at?
*or at least, that used to be the case. admittedly I am *not* informed about this kind of thing aside from having a coworker who retired (?) from the national guard a year or two ago.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @02:10AM
You may be right, but the most common degree for management track, an MBA, doesn't prepare you for anything.
I'd rather have someone who rose through the ranks at a department store than an idiot MBA as a manager. Neither knows anything about what technical employees do. But, only one of them realizes it.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday October 29, @02:11AM
"management" is more likely to promote people with (or working on getting) a Grad Cert in Business or an MBA
If you get MORE qualified for your current job, you are more likely to be KEPT there.
“I've learned from experience that asking politely never works unless you have the upper hand.” Daisuke Aramaki, GIS:SAC
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Friday October 29, @01:29AM
If your goal is money, you should pursue what you like to do. Because the top dollar is reserved to people who are really, REALLY good at what they're doing. And that demands that you WANT to do it, because you'll spend a lot of time perfecting your skills.
And I doubt that you want to spend countless hours doing what you don't really love doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @02:06AM
Go for a phd, that way you can get funded (read free education). You might even be able to drop out of the phd program after attaining a masters, and still get fully funded (definitely used to be able to, but this loophole may be closed now?). But, if you set out to get a masters, your only option is to pay.
US centric comment. Probably does not apply to nations where an educated populace is valued, and higher education is free.