Facebook is changing its name to Meta as it focuses on the virtual world
Facebook is now a meta product.
I'm not certain which name is worse; meta or alphabet
I doubt it will wash away the stink, people will still refer to it as Facebook just as everyone just appear to call all things google related to alphabet.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/10/28/facebook-meta-name-change/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/28/facebook-changes-company-name-to-meta.html
Don't say "Facebook" in your FB post.
That's called "deadnaming", and will get you banned!
https://www.engadget.com/meta-vr-headsets-facebook-login-not-required-201908742.html [engadget.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/28/22749008/facebook-oculus-project-cambria-pro-vr-ar-headset [theverge.com]
But Malibu Stacy has a new hat!
*sigh* no one to save us...
Haven't you heard? Zuck will save us.
You can call it poopoo, caca, excrement, whatever. It's still shit.
If at first you don't succeed use a bottle opener. It's probably not a screw off cap.
MetaStasi is what it'll be known for.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.