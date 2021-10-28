Facebook is changing its name to Meta as it focuses on the virtual world

Facebook is now a meta product.

I'm not certain which name is worse; meta or alphabet

I doubt it will wash away the stink, people will still refer to it as Facebook just as everyone just appear to call all things google related to alphabet.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/10/28/facebook-meta-name-change/

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/28/facebook-changes-company-name-to-meta.html