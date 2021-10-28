Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook Changing Name to "Meta"

posted by martyb on Friday October 29, @03:58AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the metabook.for.metapeople dept.
News

looorg writes:

Facebook is changing its name to Meta as it focuses on the virtual world

Facebook is now a meta product.

I'm not certain which name is worse; meta or alphabet

I doubt it will wash away the stink, people will still refer to it as Facebook just as everyone just appear to call all things google related to alphabet.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/10/28/facebook-meta-name-change/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/28/facebook-changes-company-name-to-meta.html

Original Submission


«  Is a Master's in Computer Science Worth it? A Consideration Checklist
Facebook Changing Name to "Meta" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)