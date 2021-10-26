Robbers are targeting locksmiths and their fob programmers. Detectives issued an alert about two incidents and another one that happened just five days ago.

[...] Michael Payton talked about how a mobile locksmith was feeling after he was held at gunpoint near 38th and Wabash five days ago. Payton said the locksmith told him something strange.

"Someone called and said their keys were locked inside the car and when he got there, they pulled out weapons and took whatever property, equipment he had in the vehicle," Payton said.

The locksmith was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. The robbery is similar to two others involving mobile locksmiths. Police said in each case, the victims were responding to requests to reprogram vehicle keys.

When they arrived, they were surrounded by two to four armed men, then their vehicle reprogramming devices and key fobs were taken.