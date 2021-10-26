from the keys-to-the-kingdom dept.
Chicago Car Thieves Now Target Locksmiths For Key Fobs And Programming Devices:
Robbers are targeting locksmiths and their fob programmers. Detectives issued an alert about two incidents and another one that happened just five days ago.
[...] Michael Payton talked about how a mobile locksmith was feeling after he was held at gunpoint near 38th and Wabash five days ago. Payton said the locksmith told him something strange.
"Someone called and said their keys were locked inside the car and when he got there, they pulled out weapons and took whatever property, equipment he had in the vehicle," Payton said.
The locksmith was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. The robbery is similar to two others involving mobile locksmiths. Police said in each case, the victims were responding to requests to reprogram vehicle keys.
When they arrived, they were surrounded by two to four armed men, then their vehicle reprogramming devices and key fobs were taken.
See also: Car thieves target Milwaukee locksmiths to steal key fob programmer
WISN 12 asked why the key fob programmer was sought after. "Basically, they can program 70, 80% of the brands -- Dodge, Ford, Nissan," [Locksmith Diego Barrera] said.
Milwaukee police sent a bulletin to other police departments warning that "The equipment targeted has the ability to plug into any vehicle's ignition to program key fobs and override a vehicle's security system to start a vehicle." Police also said car thieves have been using stolen key fob computers in the Chicago area since September of last year.
