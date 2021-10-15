Air-gapped networks are wired with Ethernet cables since wireless connections are strictly prohibited.
In this paper we present LANTENNA - a new type of electromagnetic attack allowing adversaries to leak sensitive data from isolated, air-gapped networks. Malicious code in air-gapped computers gathers sensitive data and then encodes it over radio waves emanating from the Ethernet cables, using them as antennas. A nearby receiving device can intercept the signals wirelessly, decode the data, and send it to the attacker. We discuss the exfiltration techniques, examine the covert channel characteristics, and provide implementation details. Notably, the malicious code can run in an ordinary user-mode process and successfully operate from within a virtual machine. We evaluate the covert channel in different scenarios and present a set of countermeasures. Our experiments show that with the LANTENNA attack, data can be exfiltrated from air-gapped computers to a distance of several meters away.
See LANtenna hack spies on your data from across the room! (Sort of) for a well-written (albeit a bit long) expansion of the report as well as some effective counter-measures.
Mordechai Guri. LANTENNA: Exfiltrating Data from Air-Gapped Networks via Ethernet Cables, (DOI: 10.1109/COMPSAC51774.2021.00106)
(Score: 1) by crotherm on Friday October 29, @04:41PM (1 child)
Unless I am missing something, why don't folks keep sensitive data in a properly built server room?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 29, @04:55PM
Because no one keeps a coffee pot in the server room?
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday October 29, @04:45PM (2 children)
An ethernet cable is not an air-gap.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 29, @04:53PM (1 child)
That was my first thought. However - reading the article, they are discussing an "air gapped network". Meaning, the front office has internet connectivity, WIFI, bluetooth, and whatever else - but the shop in the back is air gapped, but runs it's own network.
Next thought was "but aren't ethernet cables shielded?" Well, yes they are - but not especially effectively. They leak a little bit of data.
But, what was that final bit? You have to be stationed within 3 feet of the cable to pick up that leaked data? At the rate of a bit per second? Well, if you have a lot of time, you might gather some significant data. Someone will probably notice you and/or your equipment in the days required to harvest any significant data.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 29, @05:01PM
1 bit per second and you must have access to both sides. So, don't let bad actors have access to your hardware. In the event that a bad actor has free access to the secure hardware, you are toast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 29, @04:57PM
Ethernet cables from air-gapped system just being used as an antenna to exfiltrate sensitive data.
See Mil-Std-461 Tempest specs for ways to leak data from a system.