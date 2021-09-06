ProtonMail offers encrypted email, something that suggests it's more privacy conscious than others operating in the same arena. But, being located in Switzerland, it's subject to that country's laws. That has caused some friction between its privacy protection claims and its obligations to the Swiss government, which, earlier this year, rubbed French activists the wrong way when their IP addresses were handed over to French authorities.

The problem here wasn't necessarily the compliance with local laws. It was Proton's claim that it did not retain this information. If it truly didn't, it would not have been able to comply with this request. But it is required by local law to retain a certain amount of information. This incident coming to light resulted in ProtonMail altering the wording on its site to reflect this fact. It no longer claimed it did not retain this info. The new statement merely says this info "belongs" to users and Proton's encryption ensures it won't end up in the hands of advertisers.