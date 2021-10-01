from the think-of-the-children dept.
Children poisoned by birthday cake decorations loaded with lead, copper:
A recent baking trend of using "luster dusts" to give cake frostings and decorations a shimmery look has poisoned young children with heavy metals in at least two states, health researchers warn in a new report published Friday.
[...] Alarmingly, the health department investigated 28 other inedible luster dusts from the bakery that produced the toxic cake. The other dusts contained elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, manganese, nickel, and zinc, the investigators found. And after visiting other commercial bakeries, health investigators realized there was widespread use of such inedible luster dusts. The department subsequently issued health guidance to the bakeries to stop using inedible dusts, and the FDA issued an advisory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:09PM (1 child)
This kind of crap is why the FDA exists. Otherwise normal people do incredibly stupid things when money is involved.
(Score: 4, Funny) by FatPhil on Saturday October 30, @05:14PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:49PM
The linked article is recent... But the things it describes are two years old or more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:55PM
while you anti-Vaxers were oh so worried about toxins in the vaccine, and bad mouthing the FDA, it turns out the FDA is doing its job. And the frosting on the cake is that you were unwittingly poisoning your kids with the frosting on the cake.