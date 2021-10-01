Stories
Children Poisoned by Birthday Cake Decorations Loaded with Lead, Copper

posted by martyb on Saturday October 30, @04:48PM
from the think-of-the-children dept.
Freeman writes:

Children poisoned by birthday cake decorations loaded with lead, copper:

A recent baking trend of using "luster dusts" to give cake frostings and decorations a shimmery look has poisoned young children with heavy metals in at least two states, health researchers warn in a new report published Friday.

[...] Alarmingly, the health department investigated 28 other inedible luster dusts from the bakery that produced the toxic cake. The other dusts contained elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, manganese, nickel, and zinc, the investigators found. And after visiting other commercial bakeries, health investigators realized there was widespread use of such inedible luster dusts. The department subsequently issued health guidance to the bakeries to stop using inedible dusts, and the FDA issued an advisory.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:09PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:09PM (#1191968)

    This kind of crap is why the FDA exists. Otherwise normal people do incredibly stupid things when money is involved.

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by FatPhil on Saturday October 30, @05:14PM

      by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Saturday October 30, @05:14PM (#1191970) Homepage
      Nonsense. I'm sure the free market will fix this very quickly. Bakeries selling poisonous cakes will die out as their customers die out. I don't see what the problem is.
      --
      I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:49PM (#1191977)

    The linked article is recent... But the things it describes are two years old or more.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 30, @05:55PM (#1191978)

    while you anti-Vaxers were oh so worried about toxins in the vaccine, and bad mouthing the FDA, it turns out the FDA is doing its job. And the frosting on the cake is that you were unwittingly poisoning your kids with the frosting on the cake.

