Science of fear: Why we love being terrified on Halloween:
On the face of it, deliberately choosing to be scared seems rather unusual.
[...] "A big part of the draw is there's an adrenaline rush'' explained Arianna Galligher, associate director of the Trauma Recovery Center at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
At the exact moment we feel fear -- elicited from a jump scare in a horror film, for instance -- our brain releases a cocktail of endorphins and adrenaline. That mixture of hormones, Galligher says, is similar to what the brain sends out during moments of excitement. Of course, we rejoice in excitement. That's why fear often feels good.
"Fear and excitement are two sides of the same coin," she said. "And for a lot of people, that sort of jolt is exciting even if fear is an ingredient."
Short-lived terror can also offer a uniquely satisfying experience. When we're purely excited or happy, Galligher says our body primarily triggers dopamine, the classic pleasure hormone. But if the section of our brain responsible for judging threats, the amygdala, decides there's danger, adrenaline and a stress hormone called cortisol get added to the mix.
Those two activate our survival instincts.
"That's when you start to notice those physical sensations in your body," Galligher said. "Your breath gets kind of short and shallow, your heart might start pumping faster, you start to feel a little restless. Your eyesight gets a little better, you're keyed up, you're on edge, you're ready to react."
We're invigorated, and we love it. Well, some of us do at least.
But if you're anything like me, that panic-filled bump of energy doesn't immediately subside. Once a scary movie's screen fades to black, it's not uncommon to feel a lingering sense of stress -- even though we know the film is over and wasn't real.
"When we engage with something that is scary," Galligher explained, "then the next natural progression for our brain is to sort of dwell in that space of 'What if?' -- that existential threat."
"We're setting our brain up to go to that worst case scenario and start to plan our survival strategies," she added.
The solution is to get out of the "something horrible is happening" headspace, Galligher suggests. Hopping on YouTube and watching cute cat videos or listening to soothing classical music for an hour or two, maybe?
What are your favorite scary movies?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 31, @07:09AM (1 child)
Adrenalin.
Next post, please. Maybe a quality aristachus sub.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 31, @07:29AM
Like ghosts and demons, that doesn't exist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 31, @07:17AM
Being scared is not fun. I don't enjoy it. It sets me on edge and and makes me jumpy and tetchy. "Scary movies" have never scared me though, they are too obviously fake and contrived. The opening scenes in Stargate terrified me as a young child though, and the flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz.