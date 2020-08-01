Stories
Meta Removing Facebook Login Requirement for Quest Headsets by Next Year

posted by martyb on Sunday October 31, @04:32PM
Freeman writes:

Meta removing Facebook login requirement for Quest headsets by next year:

Last year, Facebook started requiring that new Oculus Quest users log in with their personal Facebook accounts rather than a separate Oculus account. Now, in the face of customer backlash and amid Facebook's metaverse-focused rebranding as Meta, the company says it is "working on" options for Quest users to avoid that login requirement starting next year.

"As we've focused more on work, and as we've heard feedback from the VR community more broadly, we're working on new ways to log in to Quest that won't require a Facebook account, landing sometime next year," Andrew Bosworth wrote in a Facebook post following yesterday's Connect keynote. "This is one of our highest priority areas of work internally."

