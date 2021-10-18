from the conspicuous-consumption dept.
You'll never guess what the most back-ordered item in the Apple catalog is. Go on, guess. I promise you'll be wrong, because it's the inane thing you can think of.
Apple's Most Back-Ordered New Product Is Not What You Expect:
Apple this month unveiled an array of new gadgets: more powerful MacBook laptop computers, AirPod wireless headphones with longer battery life and HomePod Mini speakers in three more colors.
But a different and unheralded Apple release is garnering so much interest that it has become the company's most back-ordered new product: a $19, 6.3-by-6.3-inch cloth to wipe smudges and fingerprints off screens.
The cloth, imprinted with the Apple logo in the corner, is made with "soft, nonabrasive material" to clean the screens of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks "safely and effectively," according to the product page. The listing adds that the Polishing Cloth — capital P, capital C — is "compatible" with 88 different Apple products. For most U.S. shoppers, shipment is delayed until Jan. 11, at the earliest.
Charging $19 for a piece of cloth about the size of two stacked dollar bills is bold even by Apple's standards, a company whose legions of loyal customers are conditioned to stomach steep prices.
[...] But the Polishing Cloth stands out because it is far more expensive than widely available alternatives. MagicFiber, a popular brand of microfiber cloth that uses ultrafine fibers to clean glass without scratching the surface, offers a pack of six for $9 on Amazon.
[...] Even so, the price has not stopped Apple fans from rushing to be early adopters.
Because it is yet another item for the game of Apple-Wanker Baiting.
Because it is yet another item for the game of Apple-Wanker Baiting.
Such fun!
Maybe it's hi-fi rubbing cloth? You know, when it comes to hi-fi, you can never ...
Maybe it's hi-fi rubbing cloth? You know, when it comes to hi-fi, you can never ...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday October 31, @09:57PM
I'm almost surprised Apple doesnt void all warranties unless their products are wiped down with official Apple cloths. A future untapped source of revenue, Im sure they can sell various polishing liquids and such to.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 31, @10:00PM (1 child)
I've paid that much, for a box of rags weighing ~35 to 40 pounds. More for all cotton, when it mattered. For one six inch rag? Preeeee-posterous. Oh, microfiber. Ebay has 60 rags for 25 bucks. Sorry, none of them has an apple logo on them.
Let's go Brandon!
Get a 5 cent crayon and draw it yourself.
Get a 5 cent crayon and draw it yourself.