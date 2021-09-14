It's the largest wreck removal in U.S. history and after two years, the last chunk of the Golden Ray has been removed from St. Simons Sound.

It took a multi-agency effort including the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage removal crews, environmental groups and more.

The final piece of the Golden Ray was placed on this barge at the mayor's point terminal in Brunswick on Monday.

Salvage crews have been working tirelessly to get all eight pieces of the cargo ship out of St. Simons Sound.

[...] It was carrying more than 4,200 cars on board worth over $142 million.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four crew members trapped for 36 hours after the ship capsized.

Investigators found out that a chief officer on the Golden Ray had miscalculated the stability of the ship, causing the car carrier to tip over.

Wreckage removal crews finally began moving the ship piece by piece last fall.

Although the Golden Ray is no longer in the water, crews will continue cleaning the mess left over.