Action News Jax reports: Last chunk of Golden Ray Cargo ship removed from St. Simons Sound
It's the largest wreck removal in U.S. history and after two years, the last chunk of the Golden Ray has been removed from St. Simons Sound.
It took a multi-agency effort including the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage removal crews, environmental groups and more.
The final piece of the Golden Ray was placed on this barge at the mayor's point terminal in Brunswick on Monday.
Salvage crews have been working tirelessly to get all eight pieces of the cargo ship out of St. Simons Sound.
[...] It was carrying more than 4,200 cars on board worth over $142 million.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four crew members trapped for 36 hours after the ship capsized.
Investigators found out that a chief officer on the Golden Ray had miscalculated the stability of the ship, causing the car carrier to tip over.
Wreckage removal crews finally began moving the ship piece by piece last fall.
Although the Golden Ray is no longer in the water, crews will continue cleaning the mess left over.
In September, the NTSB released the results of their investigation: NTSB Determines Inaccurate Stability Calculations Caused Capsizing of Vehicle Carrier Golden Ray
Car & Driver has an in depth article explaining the circumstances surrounding the ship's demise.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 01, @04:13PM (2 children)
How many Soylentils have ever been close enough to throw a rock, and hit one of these monstrosities?
My point is, they look pretty big on a television of computer monitor. If you happen to see one a few miles away, going into or out of port, you realize they are big. But, have you ever been on a pier or wharf, and looked up at such a huge ship?
The Navy's cruisers are destroyers are more than dwarfed by them. Only an aircraft carrier scales with them - and often falls a little short. Roll-on-roll-off, super tankers, and container ships are truly immense.
If you were blindfolded, bundled into a big burlap sack, and carried aboard one of these huge ships - unless you know and understand how ships are built, it might take you a day to a week to find your way out.
(Score: 2) by progo on Monday November 01, @04:31PM
And then there's the proposed "Freedom Ship" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Ship [wikipedia.org] , a stateless mobile colony or a micronation, depending on how you look at it. The plan calls for it to be 4 times longer than the current largest actual ship in the world. Purportedly the only thing preventing it being built is cold feet from investors who don't want to invest in the first such project of this scale.
This would be truly an awesome project if it's built, and a colossal concentration of risk to human life and the environment if it had a catastrophic failure. State-on-state piracy, anyone?
On the other hand, humans have built colonies far less sure footing in the past.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Monday November 01, @04:33PM
Not an answer to your question, but at the start of the pandemic I was near Weymouth in the UK where a whole bunch of cruise ships were parked up. Surreal sight to look out on the English Channel and see maybe 20 massive vessels a couple km off shore.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 01, @05:08PM
Another example of why load distribution in cargo vessels is important: parametric rolling [blogspot.com]
Pictures: What happens when shipping containers are heavier than their declared weight [shippingandfreightresource.com]
Salvaging the M/V Rena [cargolaw.com] - very long account with pictures of tidying up after standing a loaded container ship.
Direct link to Page 2 of the M/V Rena saga [cargolaw.com].