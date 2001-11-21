https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-59072745
ShotSpotter has garnered much negative press over the last year. Allegations range from its tech not being accurate, to claims that ShotSpotter is fuelling discrimination in the police.
In the wake of those negative news stories, the company gave BBC News access to its national incident-review centre.
[...] Microphones are fixed to structures around a neighbourhood. When a loud bang is detected, a computer analyses the sound and classifies it as either a gunshot or something else. A human analyst then steps in to review the decision.
In the incident-review room, former teacher Ginger Ammon allows me to sit with her as she analyses these decisions in real time.
Every time the algorithm flags a potential shot, it makes a "ping" sound.
Ms Ammon first listens to the recording herself and then studies the waveform it produces on her computer screen.
"We're looking to see how many sensors picked it up and if the sensors made a directional pattern, because, in theory, a gunshot can only travel in one direction," she says.
Once confident a shot has been fired, Ms Ammon clicks a button that dispatches police officers to the scene.
It all happens in under 60 seconds.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 01, @12:06PM (1 child)
If calculators and computers only had a 9% rate of being right, we would still have an abacus in every classroom, and slide rules would still be a required high school and college item. These fools are verified to be correct 9% of the time (or less) and they manage to convince damn fool cops and politicians that they should fork over truck loads of money.
What was that about PT Barnum?
Let's go Brandon!
(Score: 4, Informative) by canopic jug on Monday November 01, @12:25PM
It's not just that the company in collusion with the police manage to fool the politicians and by extension the public.
The BBC article is rather lame. There was a flurry of better articles on the topic a few weeks [thehill.com] and months ago, showing not just how inaccurate the service was and is but also that there is collusion with the police. Basically departments will call the company and have them reclassify sounds as gunshots or not [vice.com], or even claim there were gunshot sounds when it was quiet, so that they can provide backing for false narratives. It's fraud but the departments need the false evidence for cover ups, or at least drag thing out in court, and the company needs that department money coming in to stay in business.
With a 9% accuracy rate, you could probably do better setting up Mycroft or similar on a network of Raspberry Pi SBCs. That would bring the price of the sensors down to the low double digits if not lower.
However, another problem covered in the other articles is the self-reinforcing problem that putting the devices only in the bad neigborhoods makes a self-reinforcing cycle of arrests, on top of all the other social problems and violence those neighborhoods create.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.