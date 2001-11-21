Revised budget reconciliation package reduces NASA infrastructure funds
A new, scaled-back version of a spending package released Oct. 28 sharply reduced the money allocated to NASA infrastructure and climate change projects, while continuing to exclude funding for a second Artemis lunar lander.
The House released the text of the Build Back Better Act, a $1.75 trillion spending bill that is a revised version of an original $3.5 trillion bill often known as the budget reconciliation package because of the process by which it would be used to win passage in the Senate. The bill's release came hours after President Joe Biden announced the revised proposal in a speech at the White House.
The bill includes $750 million for upgrades to NASA infrastructure, $140 million for Earth science research and applications, and $220 million for NASA's aeronautics program. By contrast, a portion of the original bill approved by the House Science Committee Sept. 9 included $4 billion for NASA infrastructure, $163 million for Earth science and $225 million for aeronautics. That earlier bill also included $7 million for NASA cybersecurity.
Can't allow a government entity to compete with private industry, that would actually introduce competition while highlighting the inefficiencies and corruption of private corps getting gov contracts. With private biz they get to hide a lot of accounting from the public. Think of the porksters!
Now it's Manchin/Sinema approved! Oh well, just another costly "compromise" to keep the balance in congress
But directed to add a 2nd lunar lander contractor.
Maybe, like SLS, this is never actually intended to happen.
Regardless of what congress does, Jeff Bezos may insure that only SLS ever goes to the moon at $2 Billion per launch, eventually -- which may have been the actual end goal of certain senators.
