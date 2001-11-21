Stories
France Gets a New Anti-Piracy Agency in 2022

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 02, @12:33AM
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

Goodbye Hadopi: France Will Launch New 'Arcom' Anti-Piracy Agency in 2022

After more than a decade of operations, France's Hadopi agency will now complete its merger with the Higher Audiovisual Council to create a new and powerful regulator. Following the French parliament's adoption of a new law last month, the Arcom body will launch in January 2022, tackling everything from illegal streaming and site blocking to the disruption of unlicensed sports broadcasts.

[...] The anti-piracy body pioneered the so-called "graduated response" system back in 2010, with Hadopi tracking down copyright infringers using mainly BitTorrent networks and then warning, fining, or even disconnecting them. Over time, however, more convenient methods of illicit consumption (such as streaming) gained traction, putting Hadopi a little behind the times.

[...] The new law "on the regulation and protection of access to cultural works in the digital age" was officially published this week.

[...] On January 1, 2022, Hadopi will be dissolved and the CSA will take the Arcom name. This new regulator will operate with expanded investigation powers and will be responsible not only for tackling piracy but also for the protection of minors and the fight against disinformation and hatred online.

On the anti-piracy front, Hadopi's 'graduated response' will be adopted by Arcom and the regulator will also focus on illicit streaming, direct download, and linking platforms that profit from the online publication of works in violation of creators' rights.

Arcom's key responsibilities will include the management of a "blacklist" of infringing sites. A site can find itself on this database after being labeled a "repeat infringer" in a yet-to-be detailed process. A site appearing on the list will act as a signal for search engines to carry out delistings, advertisers to curtail business deals, or be presented as support for rights holders engaged in legal action.

Original Submission


    Good luck with that.

    Shouldn't that be Arrghcom?

