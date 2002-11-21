Stories
CT Scan of a Pumpkin

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 02, @06:18AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Why-can't-every-day-can-be-Halloween? dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

CT scan of a pumpkin:

We performed a CT scan on a pumpkin, October 2016. The pumpkin was 28 cm [11 inches] in diameter, and weighed 5.9 kg [13 pounds].

If seeing this on your phone, I suggest bookmarking for viewing images later on a large screen; images on a phone may be limited.

It was scanned on a GE Revolution CT machine. The scan was performed using technique optimized for human extremities, and employed very thin slice thickness of 600 microns. The detail provided by these scans is exquisite. Why scan a pumpkin? Well, firstly, I enjoy occasionally scanning non-human things. I was also encouraged by Twitter user @Zedsquared who spontaneously asked me, "Does a CT scan of a pumpkin pick up nice patterns from the seeds?" Probably. I looked into it. A pumpkin has been scanned before, at a university in Wales. Here is a video, from 2012, moderate resolution. I decided to have a go at it as well, and thought we'd be able to produce some very good images with optimized parameters.

There are many more images at the linked site. Most appears to be color-enhanced, but extremely well done!

[NB: I was tangentially involved in an early GE research project which was investigating the feasibility of performing what were then called MRIs (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) in 1980. Our first scan took about 5(?) minutes to perform. Then it took another half-hour of processing on a VAX 11/780 to generate the black&white image!--Ed.]

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday November 02, @06:44AM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Tuesday November 02, @06:44AM (#1192683) Homepage
    I was helping some students working on 256x256x256*8-bit brain scans in the early 90s, and the only computers they had access to were commodity PCs, not Vaxen. By today's standards, mapping between 16MB memory blocks is absolutely nothing, but DOS/Windows had no easy way of coping in those days. Fortunately those canny students were already Linux nerds, and to gcc there was nothing more complicated to do than malloc(256ul*256ul*256ul). Bosh! At that point I decided MS needed binning, and nothing I've seen since has persuaded me to change my mind.
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 02, @06:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 02, @06:59AM (#1192685)

    Rather than MRI, did you mean NMR?

