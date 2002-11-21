from the building-blocks dept.
John Carmack issues some words of warning for Meta and its metaverse plans:
Oculus consulting CTO John Carmack has been bullish on the idea of "the metaverse" for a long time, as he'll be among the first to point out. But the id Software co-founder spent a good chunk of his wide-ranging Connect keynote Thursday sounding pretty skeptical of plans by the newly rebranded Meta (formerly Facebook) to actually build that metaverse.
"I really do care about [the metaverse], and I buy into the vision," Carmack said, before quickly adding, "I have been pretty actively arguing against every single metaverse effort that we have tried to spin up internally in the company from even pre-acquisition times." The reason for that seeming contradiction is a somewhat ironic one, as Carmack puts it: "I have pretty good reasons to believe that setting out to build the metaverse is not actually the best way to wind up with the metaverse."
Today, Carmack said, "The most obvious path to the metaverse is that you have one single universal app, something like Roblox." That said, Carmack added, "I doubt a single application will get to that level of taking over everything." That's because a single bad decision by the creators of that walled-garden metaverse can cut off too many possibilities for users and makers. "I just don't believe that one player—one company—winds up making all the right decisions for this," he said.
[...] Carmack's full, hour-long keynote is worth a watch for anyone who wants to get into the head of a person who has been immersed in the conceptual and practical worlds of VR and the metaverse for years now. You can also skim through a copy of Carmack's notes for the speech if you don't have the time to listen for an hour.
Meta Removing Facebook Login Requirement for Quest Headsets by Next Year
Facebook Changing Name to "Meta"
Two From Facebook - Investing Millions in VR Internet Replacement - AI Difficulties
Facebook investing millions in vr internet replacement
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 people in the EU to build its vision for a 'metaverse'. Facebook said it plans to create 10,000 highly-skilled jobs in the EU over the next five years. The recruitment drive is part of Facebook's ambition to create a digital world known as the "metaverse." A number of other companies, including Microsoft, Roblox and Epic are investing in their own versions of a metaverse.
The "metaverse" is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren't in the same physical space as you. You'll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more. It's not necessarily about spending more time online — it's about making the time you do spend online more meaningful.
The metaverse isn't a single product one company can build alone. Just like the internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not. And it won't be built overnight. Many of these products will only be fully realized in the next 10-15 years. While that's frustrating for those of us eager to dive right in, it gives us time to ask the difficult questions about how they should be built.
So the next internet, a VR-nightmare. One of many.
Facebook is changing its name to Meta as it focuses on the virtual world
Facebook is now a meta product.
I'm not certain which name is worse; meta or alphabet
I doubt it will wash away the stink, people will still refer to it as Facebook just as everyone just appear to call all things google related to alphabet.
Meta removing Facebook login requirement for Quest headsets by next year:
Last year, Facebook started requiring that new Oculus Quest users log in with their personal Facebook accounts rather than a separate Oculus account. Now, in the face of customer backlash and amid Facebook's metaverse-focused rebranding as Meta, the company says it is "working on" options for Quest users to avoid that login requirement starting next year.
"As we've focused more on work, and as we've heard feedback from the VR community more broadly, we're working on new ways to log in to Quest that won't require a Facebook account, landing sometime next year," Andrew Bosworth wrote in a Facebook post following yesterday's Connect keynote. "This is one of our highest priority areas of work internally."
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday November 02, @09:37AM
(I'll use the term "adult" in the sense of "older than little kids", not "more responsible or reasonable" here)
Is it going to be as woefully insecure? Because then this could be good. The MetaStasis will become even more a playground for trolls and grifters than it already was when it was just the cancer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 02, @09:48AM
As in, "Ready Player One Microsoft Way".