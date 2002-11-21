https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/1/22757102/apple-iphone-car-crash-detection-feature-onstar
Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone and Apple Watch feature that detects if you're in a car crash and dials 911 automatically. The current plan is to roll out such a feature next year, according to The Wall Street Journal [Paywalled].
Google's Personal Safety app on Pixel phones already includes a feature to call for help when it detects car crashes, just like connected car services in modern vehicles do, including GM's OnStar, Subaru's Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect. Many cars on the road today are not equipped with any connectivity features, so getting crash detection on an iPhone too means more drivers can get the help they need in an accident as long as they have one in their pocket or mounted to their dash.
Widely reported, including at:
- https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/apple-iphone-car-crash-automatic-911/
- https://www.engadget.com/apples-i-phone-could-soon-detect-a-car-crash-and-dial-911-automatically-134124164.html
What happens if you just drop your phone? Of course, that never happens but still I wonder.....
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday November 02, @12:33PM
That is just silly, implementing a complex system just to save people the effort of dialing three numbers. What happens when there is a bug in the system? How many false positives will it get? A car itself is actually in a much better position to detect a failure condition, impact, and airbag deployment, to determine if "help" might be needed. Right, you are not supposed to think about that.
You know, what they are really trying to do is work their way in to making their smart phones required by law. Don't have a smart phone? Don't worry, the amount will be automatically deducted from your bank account and a brand new Apple iPhone will be sent to you - this will automatically happen every two years to keep you current.
Sigh. Eventually this system WILL save some little babies life and with how much advertising monies Apple has, every news web site, magazine, and TV news parrot will be dripping with glorious praise.
You know, if everyone on the planet walked around with a big blue floppy dildo, eventually some situation will occur where that big blue floppy dildo saves someone's life. By this logic, everyone should immediately run out and buy big blue floppy dildos!
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday November 02, @12:35PM
If Microsoft implemented it:
It looks like you crashed and Micosoft (r) Long Product Name Here (r) will now call 911 for you, Are you sure (Y/N)? 49 °F
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday November 02, @01:05PM
Who knows. That said I guess if you drop (or your phone) from a sufficiently large height or come to a sudden enough stop you might need ambulance services to. Question is then does it detect the difference between say falling from a great height, crashing a car, tossing the phone into the wall or out the window etc.
So according to the two year old article that is linked here Apple already had this and Google is doing the same. But now Apple is bringing it to another device and it's news again?
That said it's a bit vague on the details on how it actually detects a crash or a fall or whatever, more below. From the images and text it appears to show some kind of prompt where the phone asks you if you are ok and or if it should dial 911. That said if the accident is bad enough I guess you won't be able to press YES or whatever. So the question is do you have to interact with the device for it to summon help or do you have to interact with the device for it not to call for help? It would be very annoying if everytime you just by accident dropped the phone on the floor or whatnot had to tell the phone not to dial 911. From the articles in general it appears to be the latter and if you just accidentally drop and get up again you have to tell your phone that you are apparently still alive and do not need medical services. I see many many MANY false calls in the future for the poor 911 operators.
So once again the phone is always spying on you. How does it differentiate between me tossing the phone out the window, into a wall or being in a car accident? Is it the acceleration or is it the sudden stop that is giving it away? Lets say I'm out in my little airplane and drop the phone out the window and it eventually reaches terminal velocity will it summon help then? I'm sure it won't be able to summon help for when it eventually slams into the ground. If the crash is just bad enough the phone will/might not survive the experience either. So it seems good for minor accidents when like Granny takes a fall in the kitchen or something, not so much for a head on collision in traffic when you and your little car was slammed by a truck or other larger vehicle or where you wrapped your car around a tree at sufficient speeds.
Super creepy spyware.
When you start to believe that your Apple device is trying to murder you ...