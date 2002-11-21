https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/10/google-fi-is-getting-end-to-end-encrypted-phone-calls/
Google's MVNO cell phone service, Google Fi, is getting a surprise new feature: encrypted phone calls. Encrypted voice chats via messaging apps have been available for a while, but this is the first time we've seen a company hijack the regular phone system for end-to-end encrypted calls. Open the phone app, dial a number, and your call can be encrypted.
End-to-end encryption is not a normal phone standard, so both parties on the call will need to be firmly in the Google Fi ecosystem for the feature to work. Google's description says that "calls between two Android phones on Fi will be secured with end-to-end encryption by default." Google Fi works on the iPhone, too, but given that Google would have to use Apple's default phone app, it can't add encryption.
The feature is a little limited in its current form. Google's end-to-end encryption will only kick in for calls between two Android phones, where both users are Google Fi subscribers. So, for now, at least, iPhone Google Fi subscribers won't benefit. Google says you'll know when a call is end-to-end encrypted because it'll play a "unique dial tone" before it connects. There'll also be a lock icon shown on screen if you're making a call using Google's Phone app.
A couple of other things to note: calls made via the Messages by Google app won't be end-to-end encrypted, and it only works on one-on-one calls (so no conference calls). Leaving a voicemail is also not covered. The feature works over both Wi-Fi and cellular connections of LTE or greater, although somewhat confusingly, you turn it off by disabling the "Wi-Fi calling" option in the Google Fi app.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday November 02, @05:44PM
