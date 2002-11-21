Google's MVNO cell phone service, Google Fi, is getting a surprise new feature: encrypted phone calls. Encrypted voice chats via messaging apps have been available for a while, but this is the first time we've seen a company hijack the regular phone system for end-to-end encrypted calls. Open the phone app, dial a number, and your call can be encrypted.

End-to-end encryption is not a normal phone standard, so both parties on the call will need to be firmly in the Google Fi ecosystem for the feature to work. Google's description says that "calls between two Android phones on Fi will be secured with end-to-end encryption by default." Google Fi works on the iPhone, too, but given that Google would have to use Apple's default phone app, it can't add encryption.