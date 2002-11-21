Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' business conditions:
Yahoo has become the latest US tech company to end its presence in mainland China as tougher regulations are imposed there.
The firm said its decision was due to an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment" in the country".
Yahoo users in China are now greeted with a message saying its sites are no longer accessible.
The company says Yahoo products and services remain unaffected elsewhere around the world.
In a statement, it says: "Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support."
Yahoo's move follows closely behind Microsoft's announcement last month that it was removing LinkedIn - its business-focused social network - from China, something it also blamed on "a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements".
China is in the midst of a large-scale crackdown on big tech companies - both those from the US and its own native giants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 02, @10:58PM
I didn't know that Yahoo was still in business.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 02, @11:15PM (1 child)
Of course, you can't exactly pack up your 'intellectual rights', your trade secrets, your business strategies, or even all the hardware and carry it with you. All those Chinese nationals who used to work for you, are now in charge. Wait - let me reconsider that. It's you who was working for them all these years, and you were too dumb to understand that.
Let's go Brandon!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 02, @11:28PM
Yes, aside from their brilliance at 3D chess, they are the proud owner of.... yahoo. Smart (in the Trump sense).