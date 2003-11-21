from the Brother-can-you-spare-$3 dept.
Probably not the most profound of results, but this Scientific Reports paper is interesting nonetheless.
Abstract
Wikipedia, the largest encyclopedia ever created, is a global initiative driven by volunteer contributions. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and mobility restrictions ensued across the globe, it was unclear whether contributions to Wikipedia would decrease in the face of the pandemic, or whether volunteers would withstand the added stress and increase their contributions to accommodate the growing readership uncovered in recent studies. We analyze 223 million edits contributed from 2018 to 2020 across twelve Wikipedia language editions and find that Wikipedia's global volunteer community responded resiliently to the pandemic, substantially increasing both productivity and the number of newcomers who joined the community. For example, contributions to the English Wikipedia increased by over 20% compared to the expectation derived from pre-pandemic data. Our work sheds light on the response of a global volunteer population to the COVID-19 crisis, providing valuable insights into the behavior of critical online communities under stress.
How much time did you volunteer to Wikipedia or any other project during the pandemic?
Journal Reference:
Thorsten Ruprechter, Manoel Horta Ribeiro, Tiago Santos, et al. Volunteer contributions to Wikipedia increased during COVID-19 mobility restrictions [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-00789-3)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @09:48PM
Linux is invading even WASHING MACHINES (with Linux washing powder) - no joke, it's real http://www.roeschswiss.com/en/washing-powder/36-linux-4875-kg-9002023003335.html [roeschswiss.com]
* :)
(No I'm not "busting balls" on Linux - avid user of it here since Slackware 1.02 in 1994 in fact, & SOLELY using *NIX systems here (no more Windows, did that since it came out in 16-bit Windows 3.1 + DOS, under OS/2 Warp also (which had a Windows system built in), & thru all NT variants up to present day...) in PCLinuxOS (non-systemd, did 2++ yrs. on KUbuntu 2017-2018 to learn the ins-n-outs of systemd but decided I can do without it) & MacOS on my Mac-Mini from Mojave to present Monterey.
APK
P.S.-> I like Linux (a LOT) & MacOS too but the latter is way, Way, WAY too "locked down" vs. Linux - anyhow, enjoy the washing powder... apk
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @09:49PM (1 child)
For a period, I offered my services to Soylent News to educate republitards about what insanity the orange shitstain just uttered. Your fucking welcome.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @10:36PM
I volunteered my time to educate democrats about how divisive they are. Your very unprovoked post is a perfect example.
So, to recap
The Republicans freed the slaves
The Republicans gave blacks and women the right to vote
The Democrats passed the Jim Crow laws.
The Republicans had the first black congressman
The democrats were all about defund the police then they later lie about everything blaming the Republicans for their unpopular stances.
The democrats hijacked academia and everything that used to be good in order to silence their critics.
After all of that the democrats lie about everything and blame the Republicans for all of the later unpopular things that the democrats did, claiming that the Republicans are the racist ones.
The democrats still try to do the same thing that they have always done, they want to turn us against each other based on race, gender, class, age, and any other differences they can find. By turning us against each other we are too busy fighting each other to fight governmental corruption.
I just educated you. You're welcome.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday November 03, @09:49PM
The same handful of Article Squatters making more edits on the articles they control and *own*… BFD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @09:51PM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 03, @10:03PM
Wikipedia: The same as every year. $0 and not a single minute. If I wanted to argue with people there are better places ...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 03, @10:50PM
Wikipedia is too damned liberal for my taste. I gave money to a less liberal media. Wikileaks!
Let's go Brandon!