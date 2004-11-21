from the creepy-crawly dept.
University of Adelaide built a robot spider to scan Australia's Naracoorte Caves:
In the southeast of South Australia lie the Naracoorte Caves. The national park is an UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its stalactites, stalagmites and prehistoric fossils. Recently, a group of students from the University of Adelaide built a robot to complete a 3D scan of the site. The project, called CaveX, saw the group create 15 iterations of the model you see above before they settled on a final design. They went with a robot that walks on a set of six legs out of a fear that one with treads or wheels would damage the surface of the caves. The design also allowed it to traverse uneven terrain with a variety of different gaits.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 04, @12:14PM
