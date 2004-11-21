from the hot-and-toasty dept.
Intel's Alder Lake big.little CPU design, tested: It's a barn burner:
After spending several days with Intel's newest consumer CPU designs, we have some surprising news: they're faster than AMD's latest Ryzens on both single-threaded and most multithreaded benchmarks.
We suspect this will be especially surprising to some, since Intel's newest desktop CPUs feature a hybrid "big.little" design similar to those found in ARM CPUs. AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950x is a traditional 16 core, 32 thread design, with all cores being "big" high-performance types with symmetric multithreading (SMT, also known as "hyperthreading"). By contrast, the i9-12900K offers 16 cores and only 24 threads—with eight "performance" cores featuring SMT and eight lower-performance "efficiency" cores with no SMT.
As pointed out in the Ars Technica comments, the Cinebench multi-threaded benchmark saw Intel's best CPU with a less than 2.5% lead, but the caption reads "Intel trounces AMD". While the Passmark multi-threaded benchmark saw AMD's best CPU with a more than 18% lead, but the caption reads "outperform i9-12900k-but even here, by a much, much, lower margin than we're accustomed to seeing".
Also at Phoronix, AnandTech, and Tom's Hardware.
Previously: Intel Alder Lake CPUs Launch November 4th, with Up to 8 Big and 8 Small Cores
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 04, @09:04PM (1 child)
Not Intel's for long... [hardwaretimes.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 04, @09:10PM
Actually, we got the leak yesterday. So I'll just repurpose this comment I was writing.
Not only will Intel double and quadruple the small core count, but AMD will also go hybrid/heterogeneous/big.LITTLE by Zen 5 [videocardz.com].
Alder Lake will act as a(nother) beta test for big/small. Then Raptor Lake will include 8+16 and by then Windows and Linux should be able to handle it better. Then AMD will also do 8+16. Then Intel will go to 8+32. And so on.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 04, @09:16PM (1 child)
But how many MPG does it get?
Seriously, I'd love to have insta-compiles and all the snappy response I can get, but efficiency has been my priority since about 2006 (when AMD started kicking Intel's ass in the flops/Watt metrics).
If a chip can sit near idle and draw near no power - be competitive with the mobile chips when performing at mobile chip levels, and crank up the heat when a big job is there to be dispatched, that would be ideal. Even though I may spend 90 minutes a day waiting for compiles, I really don't want to be burning 100W while sitting idle doing no more compute load than a 3W Raspberry Pi Zero can handle - and while it's great to "go green, save the whales, beat climate change" and all that... mostly I really don't like running 100W of thermal management 12-16 hours a day. Fans get clogged with dust and passive heatsinks to deal with that much power are just bigger than anything I want in my work area.
And, Intel, it hasn't escaped my notice that the NUC reference design has ALWAYS had a fan buried inside. No matter how quiet that fan may be, it is still essential to operation of the system and you know it will be failing within 5 years or so... may every single member of the marketing department who knowingly drives that agenda spend eternity in a hot, dusty hell.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 04, @09:51PM
https://www.anandtech.com/show/17047/the-intel-12th-gen-core-i912900k-review-hybrid-performance-brings-hybrid-complexity/4 [anandtech.com]
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/WmT6RhAp5h7bEgZ6qHKSuV-970-80.png.webp [futurecdn.net]
https://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/core_i9_12900k_review,5.html [guru3d.com]
Idle power is reasonable for what it is, around 76-78 Watts with an RTX 3090 (according to Guru3D, and the chart could be misleading). Pulling out the discrete GPU should lower that. Zen 3 is clearly more efficient overall, although I'm not sure about a comparison of Zen 3 vs. Alder Lake small cores only (in FLOPS/Watt).
12600K uses about 100 Watts less than the 12900K under load. Intel is now reporting base clock and turbo TDP separately. 12600K has a turbo TDP of 150W, vs. 241W for the 12900K.
I think more could be done about idle power, but maybe you don't need a desktop CPU. A mini PC with Alder Lake mobile or Cezanne/Van Gogh/Rembrandt will use less power. $400 Steam Deck = Van Gogh quad-core.
