Bezos’ Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit over SpaceX $2.9 billion lunar lander contract:
The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled against Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on Thursday in the company’s lawsuit versus NASA over a lucrative astronaut lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk’s SpaceX earlier this year.
Federal Judge Richard Hertling sided with the defense in his ruling, completing a monthslong battle after Blue Origin sued NASA in August.
NASA said in a statement that work with SpaceX will resume “as soon as possible” now that the ruling has been issued.
[...] A Blue Origin spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC that the company’s lawsuit “highlighted the important safety issues with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed.”
Details about the lawsuit, which was filed in federal claims court in August, have been sparse, as the companies asked the judge to keep much of the proceedings secret. A Thursday filing said lawyers will meet on November 18 so they can come to an agreement on releasing a redacted version of the judge's opinion.
Even though they lost, I'm sure everyone will join me in applauding Blue Origin for filing this lawsuit due to its concerns about
money safety.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 05, @03:54AM
Company A has never orbited the earth, or operated in space, only reaching a few times to the top edges of the atmosphere. Company B routinely places objects in orbit, and their manned flights are rapidly becoming routine. But, company A is concerned with company B's safety. That is hilarious, because company A has never demonstrated the ability to build ANYTHING that actually works in space.
NOTE: People who measure their height above the surface of the earth in double digits, miles or kilometers, aren't talking about "space".
Blow it out your ass, Bezos. Even Musk hating people have to admit that Bezos is throwing a childish tantrum because he can't compete with the adults.
