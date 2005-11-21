Spurred by a tweet from the mayor of Miami, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams told followers Thursday that he plans to take his first three mayoral paychecks in Bitcoin.

"NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries," Adams tweeted. "Just wait!

It's a high-profile embrace of digital currency at a time when regulators in the US, including in New York City, are heightening scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges. Last month, New York state Attorney General Letitia James asked two lending platforms to cease activities after winning a court order forcing the closure of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed.