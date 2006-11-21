Stories
Children Who Don't Eat Eggs Before First Birthday More Likely to Develop Egg Allergy

posted by martyb on Saturday November 06, @05:16AM
upstart writes:

Children who don't eat eggs before first birthday more likely to develop egg allergy:

Researchers with the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology say an intolerance to eggs is the second most common food allergy worldwide. Egg allergies often result in rashes, eczema, occasional vomiting, and even anaphylaxis. Being allergic to eggs can also lead to the development of asthma in older patients.

Study authors are now advising parents to start introducing their children to eggs at six months to ensure they do not develop an egg allergy. Health officials generally recommend babies eat small portions of egg when they start to have solid food. Specifically, experts recommend starting with pieces of the yolk from a hard-boiled egg.

[...] “We examined infant feeding and food allergy data from birth to 6 years, collected by 2237 parent surveys in the Infant Feeding Practices Study II conducted by the CDC and US-FDA,” says lead author Dr. Guilia Martone in a media release.

“We found that children who hadn’t had egg introduced by 12 months were more likely to have egg allergy at 6 years.”

They also advised introducing peanut products to infants when they start solid food to avoid developing peanut allergies later in life.

Original Submission


Children Who Don't Eat Eggs Before First Birthday More Likely to Develop Egg Allergy
