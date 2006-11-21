from the wings-clipped dept.
The U.S. Blacklists Makers of Cops' Favorite iPhone Hacking Tool:
NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm whose spyware has been peddled to authoritarian governments around the world, has been sanctioned by the U.S. Commerce Department. The new restrictions, which the agency announced in a press release Wednesday, will limit the degree to which American companies can provide parts or services to NSO—a decision that could seriously hobble the vendor's business.
NSO is best known for its commercial malware "Pegasus," a product that can infiltrate smartphones and silently pilfer their contents—from text messages to voice calls to photos. The company also sells a creepy "zero-click" exploit, the likes of which apparently requires no phishing and is said to take advantage of security flaws inherent in iPhones and Android devices to compromise them. In September, it was reported that some 1.65 billion Apple devices had been vulnerable to NSO's malware for a period of several months.
See also: US Cuts Off Pegasus Developer: What You Need To Know About This Spyware
Previously: Israeli Firm NSO Linked to WhatsApp Hack, Faces Lawsuit Backed by Amnesty International
Saudi Crown Prince's WhatsApp Account Reportedly Used to Hack Jeff Bezos
The Great iPwn -- Journalists Hacked with Suspected NSO Group iMessage 'Zero-Click' Exploit
Israeli Spyware Maker Is in Spotlight Amid Reports of Wide Abuses
Related Stories
Israeli firm linked to WhatsApp spyware attack faces lawsuit
The Israeli firm linked to this week's WhatsApp hack is facing a lawsuit backed by Amnesty International, which says it fears its staff may be under surveillance from spyware installed via the messaging service.
The human rights group's concerns are detailed in a lawsuit filed in Israel by about 50 members and supporters of Amnesty International Israel and others from the human rights community. It has called on the country's ministry of defence to ban the export of NSO's Pegasus software, which can covertly take control of a mobile phone, copy its data and turn on the microphone for surveillance.
An affidavit from Amnesty is at the heart of the case, and concludes that "staff of Amnesty International have an ongoing and well-founded fear they may continue to be targeted and ultimately surveilled" after a hacking attempt last year.
NSO Group, founded in 2010, supplies industry-leading surveillance software to governments that it says is for tackling terrorism and serious crime, and has been licensed to dozens of countries including Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Bahrain and the UAE.
But there have been a string of complaints in the past few months, documented largely by the Toronto-based Citizen Lab, that the technology has been used to target human rights groups, activists and journalists by several countries – and that there has been no attempt to rein it in.
See also: After WhatsApp hack, NSO faces scrutiny from Facebook and UK public pension fund
WhatsApp's security breach: Made in Israel, implemented worldwide
WhatsApp Rushes to Fix Security Flaw Exposed in Hacking of Lawyer's Phone
Previously: A WhatsApp Call Can Hack a Phone: Zero-Day Exploit Infects Mobiles with Spyware
Related: Israeli Spy Tech Company Allegedly Cracks WhatsApp Encryption (2016)
Former NSO Employee Arrested After Attempting to Sell Spyware for $50 Million
Agents Target Researchers who Reported Software that Spied on Jamal Khashoggi before his Death
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's phone 'hacked by Saudi crown prince'
Exclusive: investigation suggests Washington Post owner was targeted five months before murder of Jamal Khashoggi
The Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone "hacked" in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, sources have told the Guardian.
The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world's richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.
This analysis found it "highly probable" that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.
The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent, according to sources who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity.
Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos's phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Guardian has no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used.
The extraordinary revelation that the future king of Saudi Arabia may have had a personal involvement in the targeting of the American founder of Amazon will send shockwaves from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.
Previously: Saudi Arabia's Government Allegedly Hacked Into Jeff Bezos's Phone
The Citizen Lab found that the iPhones of dozens of journalists were hacked using an invisible zero-day zero-click exploit in iMessage.
The Great iPwn -- Journalists Hacked with Suspected NSO Group iMessage 'Zero-Click' Exploit:
Summary & Key Findings
- In July and August 2020, government operatives used NSO Group's Pegasus spyware to hack 36 phones belonging to journalists and employees at Al Jazeera. The phone of a journalist at London-based Al Araby TV was also hacked.
- The phones were compromised using an exploit chain that we call KISMET, which appears to involve an invisible zero-click exploit in iMessage. In July 2020, KISMET was a zero-day against at least iOS 13.5.1 and could hack Apple's then-latest iPhone 11.
- Based on logs from compromised phones, we believe that NSO Group customers also successfully deployed KISMET or a related zero-click, zero-day exploit between October and December 2019.
- The journalists were hacked by four Pegasus operators, including one operator MONARCHY that we attribute to Saudi Arabia, and one operator SNEAKY KESTREL that we attribute to the United Arab Emirates.
- We do not believe that KISMET works against iOS 14 and above, which includes new security protections. All iOS device owners should immediately update to the latest version of the operating system.
- Given the global reach of NSO Group's customer base and the apparent vulnerability of almost all iPhone devices prior to the iOS 14 update, we suspect that the infections that we observed were a miniscule fraction of the total attacks leveraging this exploit.
There are other findings which are then followed by an in-depth analysis of a few infections. The story concludes with an admonition to "Update your iOS Device Immediately":
Israeli Spyware Maker Is in Spotlight Amid Reports of Wide Abuses
Data leaked to a consortium of news organizations suggests that several countries use Pegasus, a powerful cyberespionage tool, to spy on rights activists, dissidents and journalists.
A major Israeli cyber-surveillance company, NSO Group, came under heightened scrutiny Sunday after an international alliance of news outlets reported that governments used its software to target journalists, dissidents and opposition politicians.
The Israeli government also faced renewed international pressure for allowing the company to do business with authoritarian regimes that use the spyware for purposes that go far afield of the company's stated aim: targeting terrorists and criminals.
[...] The allegations may escalate concerns that the Israeli government has abetted government abuses by granting NSO an export license to sell software to countries that use it to suppress dissent.
The accounts, published by The Washington Post and an alliance of 16 other international news outlets, follow recent reporting by The [New York] Times that Israel permitted NSO to do business with Saudi Arabia, and encouraged it to keep doing so even after the Saudi government was implicated in the 2018 assassination of a Saudi journalist and dissident, Jamal Khashoggi.
Pegasus: The new global weapon for silencing journalists
Also at Business Insider, The Hill, The Verge, and Al Jazeera.
Related: Israeli Firm NSO Linked to WhatsApp Hack, Faces Lawsuit Backed by Amnesty International
Saudi Crown Prince's WhatsApp Account Reportedly Used to Hack Jeff Bezos
The Great iPwn -- Journalists Hacked with Suspected NSO Group iMessage 'Zero-Click' Exploit
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 06, @10:19AM
1.) What's the survival rate for COVID (minus co-morbidity factors issues present already)?
ANSWER = roughly 99++% across ALL age groups!
2.) Then WHY TAKE A SHOT that's PROVEN it generates ALL THESE BAD CONDITIONS:
pericarditis
myocarditis
NERVOUS "twitch" disorders (gillian barre, Bells Palsy, huntington's disease like, etc.)
PARALYSIS
cancer
sterility
COVID RASH (huge blisters & "burnt" red skin that falls off etc.)
brain aneurisms
lung CLOTS
(for most of those, IF you've been vaxed & did NOT get a SALINE scientific method control item placebo? GET A D-DIMER TEST to help catch & stall BLOOD CLOTTING leading to them, catching it EARLY!)
If you DON'T think the vaccine CLOTS YOUR BLOOD like sickle cell anemia does to blacks?
See it for yourself here under a microscope happening More proof of Human blood cells AFTER vaccine https://www.brighteon.com/f5032b11-4624-4ce6-b3a3-678485badfc8 [brighteon.com] & LITERAL UNDER THE MICROSCOPE PROOF & THEY ARE IRREGULAR in SHAPE due to CROWN like shape HELPING TO CAUSE CLOTTING like sickle cell anemia does to blacks!
(just like I had to do to "DUMBO dalek" with his BRAND NEW sockpuppet acct dalek (& admits he stalks me & ONLY ME if you look @ his post history, only to have me EXTERMINATE him every time))
SOYLENT NEWS' OWN moderators/admins here KNOW it goes on, big write up here on it in fact https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/08/19/0211237 [soylentnews.org] (on sockpuppeting/downmod bombing LIKE DALEK says he will do to me):
HOW are you going to do THAT dalek when I've EXTERMINATED you? Especially with that BRAND NEW SOCKPUPPET ACCOUNT you use to STALK me (only me, anyone can see your post history on that note).
BENIGN? See what it does to vaccinated blood vs. pureblood unvaxed here https://www.brighteon.com/f5032b11-4624-4ce6-b3a3-678485badfc8 [brighteon.com]
I HAD TO EDUCATE YOU ON HOW mRNA is part of GENETICS involved here https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45854&commentsort=0&mode=threadtos&threshold=-1&highlightthresh=-1&page=1&cid=1193514#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
THIS IS ALL ABOUT GENETICS stupid!
I mean, lol - WHAT IS mRNA after all? ANSWER = A part of protein synthesis involving mRNA, tRNA, & rRNA for the creation of DNA!
IF RNA single helix strands JOIN improperly into a NEW double-helix DNA (via Guanine, Adenine, Cytosine & Thymine), that creates ERRORS (cancer is 1 possible bad one, mutations another etc.) - see NHEJ below.
dalek - have you taken any genetics coursework? I have & got A's (as my science elective requirement during my CS degreework) & even I understand that much!
PROOF OF IT CAUSING DAMAGE is here ON CLOTTING caused by malformed bloodcells (like sickle cell anemia in blacks) https://www.brighteon.com/f5032b11-4624-4ce6-b3a3-678485badfc8 [brighteon.com] in addition to Dr. Richard Fleming
See Dr. Richard Fleming PhD JD MD proving clotting ONLY AFTER VAX WERE INJECTED: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope https://www.brighteon.com/cca2c396-0750-4dc9-a15e-9a7b5ae05c02 [brighteon.com] (this I have some issues with in that it does not test change over time ala DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS but it does show what I say here)
---
ALL BASED ON FALSE POSITIVE RESULT GENERATING PCR TESTS per all the evidences I noted here on that note vs. your bs WHICH HELPED ME PROVE IT https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45332&page=1&cid=1185265#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
*** IMPORTANT/ADDITIONAL FACT:
PCR tests DID NOT TEST FOR ANYTHING BUT DNA (double-helix) & what do viruses contain? RNA (single-helix) ONLY!
(So the CDC got rid of OLD TESTS (that also did false positives due to cycling turned up too high to panic sheeple into taking a CLOT SHOT) & NOW "new tests" are out? No thanks!)
---
PCR test cycles TURNED UP TOO HIGH in cycling per Kary Mullis the NOBEL LAUREATE who was awarded the NOBEL PRIZE for that test (nobody knows it better than he - HE INVENTED IT) DID OCCUR & the fact "new tests" ARE out PROVES IT - but those that took the shot based on FALSE POSITIVE RESULTS I list above ARE IN DEEP SHIT (dead).
A DOCUMENTARY that further illustrates the BS of the PCR test?
COVIDLAND https://www.brighteon.com/97ba444b-d3fd-4774-8bed-e9ceb3844fec [brighteon.com]
( w/ FAUCI saying "anything over 33 cycles is not worth doing it higher" WHICH THEY DID DO, by testing way, Way, WAY over 33 cycles (so much so, things like a BANANA show "covid positive") to CHUMP YOU into taking the CLOTSHOT - period!)
---
Have they EVER isolated an ACTUAL Covid virus? Apparently NOT per Dr. Kevin Corbett https://www.brighteon.com/e2ffc327-ae29-4eab-9701-77c511e7a854 [brighteon.com] so HOW IN HELL did they make a "vaccine" then?
---
More "VINTAGE" Dalek DUMBO easily disproven BS:
ELECTRON MICROSCOPY EXPERT Dr. Young SHOWS POISONOUS GRAPHENE IN VACCINES ALSO:
https://www.brighteon.com/9e58bf44-05e7-4b71-97e5-b243f6cf890c [brighteon.com]
&
https://www.brighteon.com/9fbd7735-b49d-4e31-a146-f67d7eb54d75 [brighteon.com]
FACT!
IN FACT (pun intended) GRAPHENE OXIDE's in Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) + AstraZeneca:
https://www.brighteon.com/6d8fcfd7-4811-4e64-90c9-bd5585b59ff5 [brighteon.com]
&
Guess what is a MAJOR CAUSE of myocarditis, clotting, CANCER MALIGNANCY etc.? That's right: GRAPHENE OXIDE, "surprise, Surprise, SURPRISE" (not).
---
MORE VINTAGE "Dumbo dalek":
Graphene Oxide Promotes Cancer Metastasis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31877027/ [nih.gov]
+ MY BEST PAL'S DAD (who took the clotshot & 6 months later DIED of cancer in 3 weeks)
OR
MY OWN FATHER who took the shot & has cancer now (again also 6 months later) & THERE IS NO CANCER IN MY FAMILY TREE spanning back GENERATIONS...
I've SEEN it TWICE in person.
*** UPDATE: ***
An Israeli study PROVES that the NHEJ (non-homologous end joining) mechanism in your cells is DAMAGED by SPIKE PROTEINS in the death vax & IT IS LINKED TO CANCER per:
Text version https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-covid-vaccines-inhibit-dna-repair-cause-cancer.html [naturalnews.com]
---
Vaccine makers don't KNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING (or do & want to kill you)!
* AND, moreso when a PFizer scientist ADMITS natural immunity is better than taking the CLOTSHOTS (NDA he signed got him scared for it too, admitting it) https://www.brighteon.com/2aa6d13f-e0bb-4fd7-8f7a-fb36df5e0b18 [brighteon.com]
---
Then, the WHO changes the DEFINITION of "pandemic" from NUMBER OF DEATHS vs. NUMBER OF CASES (which "The Wayback Machine" still has evidence of) to make a herd stampede in panic (herd of stupid sheeple) due to false positives from a BOGUS "test" per above, that ROPED DOPES IN as said "panicked sheeple herd" to take a shot that f's you up!
---
E.G. All you have to REALLY "endure" is a flu like condition - e.g. My Mom's 84++ & SURVIVED IT (beating it in 7 days)! However by way of comparison? See what I said of my Father earlier above (cancer now 6 months after taking this bullshit "shot" & THERE IS NO CANCER IN MY FAMILY TREE spanning back generations...)
* YOUR "CURE" IS WORSE THAN THE DISEASE!
(Proof is that when your body after vaxing LOSES its IMMUNE SYSTEM (see cytokines below in my ps) & MORE PEOPLE WOULD DIE in FLU SEASON (just starting now 10/2021) & THEY ARE NOW "right on schedule" per https://www.brighteon.com/6b1d70d0-d79d-4cdf-9385-d0a7726c46a1 [brighteon.com] )
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny "vaxed lose 5% immunity PER WEEK" November 1st 2021 https://www.brighteon.com/bc259499-87c9-430a-9921-fdd75f73217f [brighteon.com]
Natural news shows the same Are covid "vaccines" giving people AIDS? Immune system functions are dropping around 5% EACH WEEK in those who were vaccinated https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-17-are-covid-vaccines-giving-people-aids.html [naturalnews.com]
The SUPER-COLD in the UK is more evidence thereof https://www.newsletter.co.uk/health/coronavirus/super-cold-or-covid-symptoms-of-uk-super-cold-how-its-different-to-covid-and-how-to-avoid-catching-it-3425076 [newsletter.co.uk]
(The vax is making you UNABLE to combat a simple cold (a corona virus no less)).
In fact, due to VARIANTS being produced by the vaxxinated? I'd say the VAX IS THE DISEASE (as it debilitates your immune system to ZERO efficacy eventually & YOU DIE... )
APK
P.S.=> Why fix something that's NOT BROKEN (your innate native immune system) UNTIL the vax damages your "killer T" cells proven just above (specifically T1 marker type that marks infestors via cytokines for leukocytes envelop & digestion removal (or possibly lymphocytes doing so also)) - ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement that makes your IMMUNE SYSTEM good vs. 1 variant type only, demanding "more boosters" but they can't KEEP UP WITH THE VARIANTS POSSIBLE in permutation "combinatorial explosion" & your "new immune system" can't MARK the variants of CORONA VIRUSES) - especially vs. something that DOES NOT KILL YOU in 99++% of cases minus ANY OTHER "co-morbidities"? Additionally given that - WHY THE "BIG PUSH" to PUSH (like drug dealer PUSHERS do & in this case, "LEGAL" drug dealers) to put a vax in you that does NOT WORK as advertised in the 1st place ("100% effective" is now as LOW as "3% effective")?? LOOKUP Dr. Franc Zalewski and see EXACTLY why here https://www.brighteon.com/0ff2ee6a-413a-4e4e-b516-831eb394bc90 [brighteon.com] Where he shows SOMEKIND OF ORGANISM self-assembling made of carbon & aluminum floating around in VACCINATED FOLKS' BLOOD doing WHO KNOWS WHAT!... apk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 06, @10:38AM
1.) What's the survival rate for COVID (minus co-morbidity factors issues present already)?
ANSWER = roughly 99++% across ALL age groups!
2.) Then WHY TAKE A SHOT that's PROVEN it generates ALL THESE BAD CONDITIONS:
pericarditis
myocarditis
NERVOUS "twitch" disorders (gillian barre, Bells Palsy, huntington's disease like, etc.)
PARALYSIS
cancer
sterility
COVID RASH (huge blisters & "burnt" red skin that falls off etc.)
brain aneurisms
lung CLOTS
(for most of those, IF you've been vaxed & did NOT get a SALINE scientific method control item placebo? GET A D-DIMER TEST to help catch & stall BLOOD CLOTTING leading to them, catching it EARLY!)
If you DON'T think the vaccine CLOTS YOUR BLOOD like sickle cell anemia does to blacks?
See it for yourself here under a microscope happening More proof of Human blood cells AFTER vaccine https://www.brighteon.com/f5032b11-4624-4ce6-b3a3-678485badfc8 [brighteon.com] & LITERAL UNDER THE MICROSCOPE PROOF & THEY ARE IRREGULAR in SHAPE due to CROWN like shape HELPING TO CAUSE CLOTTING like sickle cell anemia does to blacks!
(just like I had to do to "DUMBO dalek" with his BRAND NEW sockpuppet acct dalek (& admits he stalks me & ONLY ME if you look @ his post history, only to have me EXTERMINATE him every time))
SOYLENT NEWS' OWN moderators/admins here KNOW it goes on, big write up here on it in fact https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/08/19/0211237 [soylentnews.org] (on sockpuppeting/downmod bombing LIKE DALEK says he will do to me):
HOW are you going to do THAT dalek when I've EXTERMINATED you? Especially with that BRAND NEW SOCKPUPPET ACCOUNT you use to STALK me (only me, anyone can see your post history on that note).
BENIGN? See what it does to vaccinated blood vs. pureblood unvaxed here https://www.brighteon.com/f5032b11-4624-4ce6-b3a3-678485badfc8 [brighteon.com]
I HAD TO EDUCATE YOU ON HOW mRNA is part of GENETICS involved here https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45854&commentsort=0&mode=threadtos&threshold=-1&highlightthresh=-1&page=1&cid=1193514#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
THIS IS ALL ABOUT GENETICS stupid!
I mean, lol - WHAT IS mRNA after all? ANSWER = A part of protein synthesis involving mRNA, tRNA, & rRNA for the creation of DNA!
IF RNA single helix strands JOIN improperly into a NEW double-helix DNA (via Guanine, Adenine, Cytosine & Thymine), that creates ERRORS (cancer is 1 possible bad one, mutations another etc.) - see NHEJ below.
dalek - have you taken any genetics coursework? I have & got A's (as my science elective requirement during my CS degreework) & even I understand that much!
PROOF OF IT CAUSING DAMAGE is here ON CLOTTING caused by malformed bloodcells (like sickle cell anemia in blacks) https://www.brighteon.com/f5032b11-4624-4ce6-b3a3-678485badfc8 [brighteon.com] in addition to Dr. Richard Fleming
See Dr. Richard Fleming PhD JD MD proving clotting ONLY AFTER VAX WERE INJECTED: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope https://www.brighteon.com/cca2c396-0750-4dc9-a15e-9a7b5ae05c02 [brighteon.com] (this I have some issues with in that it does not test change over time ala DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS but it does show what I say here)
---
ALL BASED ON FALSE POSITIVE RESULT GENERATING PCR TESTS per all the evidences I noted here on that note vs. your bs WHICH HELPED ME PROVE IT https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45332&page=1&cid=1185265#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
*** IMPORTANT/ADDITIONAL FACT:
PCR tests DID NOT TEST FOR ANYTHING BUT DNA (double-helix) & what do viruses contain? RNA (single-helix) ONLY!
(So the CDC got rid of OLD TESTS (that also did false positives due to cycling turned up too high to panic sheeple into taking a CLOT SHOT) & NOW "new tests" are out? No thanks!)
---
PCR test cycles TURNED UP TOO HIGH in cycling per Kary Mullis the NOBEL LAUREATE who was awarded the NOBEL PRIZE for that test (nobody knows it better than he - HE INVENTED IT) DID OCCUR & the fact "new tests" ARE out PROVES IT - but those that took the shot based on FALSE POSITIVE RESULTS I list above ARE IN DEEP SHIT (dead).
A DOCUMENTARY that further illustrates the BS of the PCR test?
COVIDLAND https://www.brighteon.com/97ba444b-d3fd-4774-8bed-e9ceb3844fec [brighteon.com]
( w/ FAUCI saying "anything over 33 cycles is not worth doing it higher" WHICH THEY DID DO, by testing way, Way, WAY over 33 cycles (so much so, things like a BANANA show "covid positive") to CHUMP YOU into taking the CLOTSHOT - period!)
---
Have they EVER isolated an ACTUAL Covid virus? Apparently NOT per Dr. Kevin Corbett https://www.brighteon.com/e2ffc327-ae29-4eab-9701-77c511e7a854 [brighteon.com] so HOW IN HELL did they make a "vaccine" then?
---
More "VINTAGE" Dalek DUMBO easily disproven BS:
ELECTRON MICROSCOPY EXPERT Dr. Young SHOWS POISONOUS GRAPHENE IN VACCINES ALSO:
https://www.brighteon.com/9e58bf44-05e7-4b71-97e5-b243f6cf890c [brighteon.com]
&
https://www.brighteon.com/9fbd7735-b49d-4e31-a146-f67d7eb54d75 [brighteon.com]
FACT!
IN FACT (pun intended) GRAPHENE OXIDE's in Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) + AstraZeneca:
https://www.brighteon.com/6d8fcfd7-4811-4e64-90c9-bd5585b59ff5 [brighteon.com]
&
Guess what is a MAJOR CAUSE of myocarditis, clotting, CANCER MALIGNANCY etc.? That's right: GRAPHENE OXIDE, "surprise, Surprise, SURPRISE" (not).
---
MORE VINTAGE "Dumbo dalek":
Graphene Oxide Promotes Cancer Metastasis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31877027/ [nih.gov]
+ MY BEST PAL'S DAD (who took the clotshot & 6 months later DIED of cancer in 3 weeks)
OR
MY OWN FATHER who took the shot & has cancer now (again also 6 months later) & THERE IS NO CANCER IN MY FAMILY TREE spanning back GENERATIONS...
I've SEEN it TWICE in person.
*** UPDATE: ***
An Israeli study PROVES that the NHEJ (non-homologous end joining) mechanism in your cells is DAMAGED by SPIKE PROTEINS in the death vax & IT IS LINKED TO CANCER per:
Text version https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-covid-vaccines-inhibit-dna-repair-cause-cancer.html [naturalnews.com]
---
Vaccine makers don't KNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING (or do & want to kill you)!
* AND, moreso when a PFizer scientist ADMITS natural immunity is better than taking the CLOTSHOTS (NDA he signed got him scared for it too, admitting it) https://www.brighteon.com/2aa6d13f-e0bb-4fd7-8f7a-fb36df5e0b18 [brighteon.com]
---
Then, the WHO changes the DEFINITION of "pandemic" from NUMBER OF DEATHS vs. NUMBER OF CASES (which "The Wayback Machine" still has evidence of) to make a herd stampede in panic (herd of stupid sheeple) due to false positives from a BOGUS "test" per above, that ROPED DOPES IN as said "panicked sheeple herd" to take a shot that f's you up!
---
E.G. All you have to REALLY "endure" is a flu like condition - e.g. My Mom's 84++ & SURVIVED IT (beating it in 7 days)! However by way of comparison? See what I said of my Father earlier above (cancer now 6 months after taking this bullshit "shot" & THERE IS NO CANCER IN MY FAMILY TREE spanning back generations...)
* YOUR "CURE" IS WORSE THAN THE DISEASE!
(Proof is that when your body after vaxing LOSES its IMMUNE SYSTEM (see cytokines below in my ps) & MORE PEOPLE WOULD DIE in FLU SEASON (just starting now 10/2021) & THEY ARE NOW "right on schedule" per https://www.brighteon.com/6b1d70d0-d79d-4cdf-9385-d0a7726c46a1 [brighteon.com] )
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny "vaxed lose 5% immunity PER WEEK" November 1st 2021 https://www.brighteon.com/bc259499-87c9-430a-9921-fdd75f73217f [brighteon.com]
Natural news shows the same Are covid "vaccines" giving people AIDS? Immune system functions are dropping around 5% EACH WEEK in those who were vaccinated https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-17-are-covid-vaccines-giving-people-aids.html [naturalnews.com]
The SUPER-COLD in the UK is more evidence thereof https://www.newsletter.co.uk/health/coronavirus/super-cold-or-covid-symptoms-of-uk-super-cold-how-its-different-to-covid-and-how-to-avoid-catching-it-3425076 [newsletter.co.uk]
(The vax is making you UNABLE to combat a simple cold (a corona virus no less)).
In fact, due to VARIANTS being produced by the vaxxinated? I'd say the VAX IS THE DISEASE (as it debilitates your immune system to ZERO efficacy eventually & YOU DIE... )
APK
P.S.=> Why fix something that's NOT BROKEN (your innate native immune system) UNTIL the vax damages your "killer T" cells proven just above (specifically T1 marker type that marks infestors via cytokines for leukocytes envelop & digestion removal (or possibly lymphocytes doing so also)) - ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement that makes your IMMUNE SYSTEM good vs. 1 variant type only, demanding "more boosters" but they can't KEEP UP WITH THE VARIANTS POSSIBLE in permutation "combinatorial explosion" & your "new immune system" can't MARK the variants of CORONA VIRUSES) - especially vs. something that DOES NOT KILL YOU in 99++% of cases minus ANY OTHER "co-morbidities"? Additionally given that - WHY THE "BIG PUSH" to PUSH (like drug dealer PUSHERS do & in this case, "LEGAL" drug dealers) to put a vax in you that does NOT WORK as advertised in the 1st place ("100% effective" is now as LOW as "3% effective")?? LOOKUP Dr. Franc Zalewski and see EXACTLY why here https://www.brighteon.com/0ff2ee6a-413a-4e4e-b516-831eb394bc90 [brighteon.com] Where he shows SOMEKIND OF ORGANISM self-assembling made of carbon & aluminum floating around in VACCINATED FOLKS' BLOOD doing WHO KNOWS WHAT!... apk