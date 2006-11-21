https://venturebeat.com/2021/11/01/world-of-warcraft-director-ion-hazzikostas-talks-the-games-future-and-current-soul-searching/
As we said in, I think, a brief blog, a forum post, this has been a process that has been ongoing as a result of an internal period of self-reflection over the last few months. These are changes that are coming from the team as a whole. In the discussions we began internally in the aftermath of the lawsuit and everything surrounding that, on many levels, trying to understand how we as the current leadership of the team could do better — better for our team, better for our community. One thing that came up is that there are pieces of our game that, over the course of 17-plus years now, that were not necessarily the products of a diverse or inclusive range of voices, that did not necessarily reflect the perspective of the current team and of many of our players. There are things that people on our team were not proud to have in our game. These are many things that people, over the years, have pointed out in the community, but we didn't necessarily listen in the way we should have at the time.
What we did was we just set up a process internally for folks across the team, as well as sourcing some feedback from the community as a whole, to flag pieces of the game for review, whether it's old quests or specific lines. As a random example, there were a number of jokes and references made a dozen years ago about how feminine male blood elves were, mistaking male blood elves for women, just poking fun at that in a not necessarily good-spirited way. That doesn't sit right in 2021. That's the sort of thing that was reviewed by a broad group that reflects the diversity of our team today. We made decisions on whether to leave some things standing, because they're borderline, but we're not looking to reinvent everything, turn over every single stone and rewrite 17 years of WoW. It might be a little bit juvenile. It might be off-color. But this isn't something that is really making our game feel less welcoming for people, which is what we're aiming to change. Those things we left. Others were removed, others were rewritten or changed accordingly.
If they do then it's funny... Hurray we're more "sensitive" now except to stuff like genocide.
Oh what a surprize. The slim dude wearing leotard and ballet shoes is homo?
I stopped playing several years ago now, I still get emails a few times per year about trying the game again for free for weekends or a couple of days etc. But I have not really felt the urge. Mostly I guess cause almost all my friends that used to play stopped playing, I guess we got old after having played the game since the start and other things took president in our lives.
That said I could have always made time for it if it had still actually been fun. But it wasn't. The stories just got more and more shit, I guess if you save the land you have to do more next time so you save the planet and then the universe and then you have to leave the planet and go all space cosmic evil etc. To the next second be asked to go out and fetch 10 boar pelts for a quest. Seriously ... They sort of screwed themselves by just having to go bigger and bigger all the time and then just at a drop of a hat the hero of the universe is asked to do some super mundane crap (I guess all the quests where you have to collect poop etc are still in the game).
The other part is Blizzard and the others on their quest of whatever when they try to include everyone, which is basically impossible since by including some and striking old references or removing and remaking old features cause someone (or a few) took offense for some reason also alienates other people. But at least he notes that they are apparently fine with losing them as players.
I don't recall whom or what in the game it was that assumed that male bloodelfs was feminine or faggots, but it was probably the gigantic Orc or something. So even in a fantasy setting races that have large models that tend to put muscles and size over all other things made jokes about a race that is slim and small (even tho they are very tall). That isn't really odd or strange. But as noted apparently someone took offense. So now you have the all loving singing and dancing lets all get along crowd calling the shot. It's surprising that they can still call the game WARcraft. After all when they actually had wars they have to quickly sort of sweep that away in the story and then all heroes once again come together in harmony to save the planet/world/universe/whatever from evil.
It was some time ago now but they removed the /spit emote, that when targeting another player and using it would output a textline in the chatbox that characterX spat on characterY. Apparently that was to much in game where you can kill each other, even tho temporary.
So yes I after years of playing eventually had enough of them toning down the game, making it some lets all be friends brah! game that was no longer Warcraft. Eventually I just played less and less and then eventually just stopped. It just wasn't fun anymore.
If their players can't separate REAL world and life from that of a video game they have issues that perhaps should be addressed in reality.