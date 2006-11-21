from the because-newer-is-always-better? dept.
Microsoft's Surface laptop business ran a survey with YouGov in the UK and found that 66% of workers with company-owned laptops or tablets are still using the same device they had when the COVID-19 lockdowns started last March.
[...] "More than a third (35%) of employees who received new devices since the onset of COVID-19 reported a resulting increase in their productivity. Meanwhile, most employees have "made do" with the same device while working remotely," Microsoft said in a statement.
"Employees want upgrades that better suit their individual needs -- as-remote working arrangements that started as temporary measures have become the norm. Their company's IT teams, which initially purchased devices to help staff work from home during the pandemic but then shelved routine upgrades, now feel the same way."
The survey found that employees feel they are not being listened to when it comes to new devices. Half of them believe devices are provided based on job role alone – with individual requirements not considered as standard. Only one in three feel their individual needs and accessibility requirements are taken into consideration, a number that drops to 17% for frontline workers.
[...] There are several factors at play here in Microsoft's pitch to business. Companies are moving to hybrid work after a year of largely remote work, which means some sectors have stalled hardware purchases after a splurging on devices last year. And of course, Windows 11 has just arrived.
[...] Windows 11 has been out for mainstream users since October 5, but it hasn't been widely adopted yet. Windows 10 reaches end of life on October 14, 2025.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday November 06, @07:04PM (3 children)
This is Microsoft. There is virus on your computer. Your computer is too old. We need to send you a new computer.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 06, @07:11PM
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday November 06, @07:49PM
It's less a virus. It's more "our new system contains a lot more bloat, a lot more telemetry and we can't be assed to optimize it. Buy a faster PC instead, so you can do what you could do before."
Or rather... yes, MS is much like a virus. It uses more and more resources for stuff that has no benefit for the owner... alleged owner of the computer, siphoning away information that is none of their business while wasting resources. That's basically the definition of malware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 06, @07:55PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBRtucXGeNQ [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Saturday November 06, @07:14PM (1 child)
That is easily long enough to become more productive with Linux than you are with Windows.
And you won't have to worry about malware (much).
And no more "always online or it won't work" stupidity.
The whole concept of Windows should have been EOL'd before Y2K.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday November 06, @07:39PM
Yes Prime Minister - questionnaire:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0ZZJXw4MTA [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday November 06, @07:47PM
We, in turn, think that Microsoft is a terrible idea.
And, just like us concerning their thoughts, MS probably doesn't give a fuck about what we think.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday November 06, @07:52PM
If Microsoft is going to buy me a new system I'm not going to complain.
Once I install Linux it will be awesome :)
Thanks Microsoft!!
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."