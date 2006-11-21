Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Jewelers, geologists, and microscopists agree: diamonds are forever. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are using microscopic nanodiamonds to calibrate and assess the performance of high-powered microscopes. Their longevity and durability make the tiny "first-aid kits" more than up to the task.
Advanced optical microscopy systems provide high-resolution views of the structure and function of cells and molecular compounds. Developing a stable fluorescent nanodiamond phantom promises wide-reaching applicability for microscopy research and quality control alike.
"There is potential that this is going to become a standard calibration tool in fluorescence microscopy worldwide. This sample is so convenient, and so easy to use, that it is hopefully going to make a large impact," said Mantas Žurauskas, an imaging research scientist for the GlaxoSmithKline Center for Optical Molecular Imaging at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, who led the research.
The team's paper, "Fluorescent nanodiamonds for characterization of nonlinear microscopy systems," was published in Photonics Research.
Fluorescent nanodiamonds are microscopic particles with small amounts of other chemical elements trapped inside as impurities. Žurauskas' research establishes their efficacy for producing stable microscopic images.
"[They] are unique in the way that they do not bleach," Žurauskas said. "Each time you look at them, they look the same. That's very rare in fluorescence microscopy."
Creating reliable calibration samples, called phantoms, is a challenge in biomedical microscopy imaging.
"There are changes each time you look at a fluorescent structure. As phantoms, I used fluorescent beads very often, these are like little beads filled with fluorescent dye. Each time you look at them, they are a bit dimmer. It's really this fluorescence decay that is a big enemy in fluorescence microscopy," Žurauskas said.
Journal Reference:
Mantas Žurauskas, Aneesh Alex, Jaena Park, Steve R. Hood, and Stephen A. Boppart. Scientists develop microscopic calibration tool with fluorescent nanodiamonds, (DOI: https://phys.org/news/2021-11-scientists-microscopic-calibration-tool-fluorescent.html)
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Sunday November 07, @04:46AM
I have been telling my Optical Molecular Imaging friends forever, that its obvious Fluorescent nanodiamonds are the future in the field.
Finally.