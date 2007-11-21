from the beam-it-down,-Scotty dept.
How space solar panels could power the Earth with 24/7 clean energy:
Solar power has been a key part of humanity's clean-energy repertoire. We spread masses of sunlight-harvesting panels on solar fields, and many people power their homes by decorating their roofs with the rectangles.
But there's a caveat to this wonderful power source. Solar panels can't collect energy at night. To work at peak efficiency, they need as much sunlight as possible. So, to maximize these sun catchers' performance, researchers are toying with a plan to send them to a place where the sun never sets: outer space.
Theoretically, if a bunch of solar panels were blasted into orbit, they'd soak up the sun even on the foggiest days and the darkest nights, storing an enormous amount of power. If that power were wirelessly beamed down to Earth, our planet could breathe in renewable clean energy, 24/7.
[...] In the early 1900s, Russian scientist-mathematician Konstantin Tsiolkovsky was steadily churning out a stream of futuristic designs envisioning human tech beyond Earth. He's responsible for conjuring things like space elevators, steerable rockets and, you guessed it, space solar power.
Since Bell Labs first invented the first concrete "solar panel" in the '50s, international scientists have been working to make Tsiolkovsky's sci-fi fantasy a reality. They include Japanese researchers, the United States military and a team from California Institute of Technology spearheading the Space Solar Power Project.
Space solar power "was investigated extensively in the late 1960s and the 1970s, sort of in the heyday of the Apollo program," said Michael Kelzenberg, senior research scientist on the project.
Unfortunately, due to the materials' weight and bulk, the era's technology wasn't advanced enough to cost-effectively achieve the feat. It would've been exceptionally difficult to send classic solar panels to space via a rocket without breaking the bank.
"The distinctively unique and defining feature of the Caltech approach is a focus on reducing the component mass by 10 to 100 times," said Harry Atwater, the project's principal investigator. "This is essential to reducing both the manufacturing and the launch costs to make space solar power economical."
Instead of employing a rocket to transport traditional solar panels to space, the Caltech team advocates a new type of panel that's lighter, more compact and foldable. They suggest dispatching into orbit a large number of these airy, mini solar panels resembling tiles.
[...] Of course, there's a long road ahead. Even if the team's 2022 experiment is successful, there are manufacturing costs to consider, as well as legal questions about taking up orbital space (there may be governmental restrictions). Questions around the practicality of replacing known power grids with space-solar power plants will also remain.
But at the end of that path, we may find something golden.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by CCTalbert on Sunday November 07, @07:14PM (2 children)
Oh my, the sun goes down at night, and sometimes it's cloudy. So let's put the solar panels where it costs 10,000x (100,000x? more zeros?) as much to install and maintain them?
I just don't see the point other than it's a neat thought exercise in how there are cooler but not remotely practical ways of doing things.
So, yeah, under an atmosphere on a spinning planet we get maybe 10% the total output that we might in orbit. So build/install 10x, and do it distributed with few common points of failure.. And put some serious money into transmission lines and some storage. I think a good argument could be made that doing it local/distributed is the better choice regardless of cost.
Don't get me wrong, I love space, and am all for spending any money that direction, even for fairly trivial purposes. You want to build a prototype orbital shrimp farm to provide tasty protein to soon-to-arrive settlers in new spinning habitats? F'n cool, go for it, take my tax$, I'm good with it. I'll accept 100x investment costs for something like that, but not 10,000x. At some point we're better off just burning the money.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 07, @07:34PM
Not if you have a fully reusable spaceship.
These proposals aren't going to go anywhere fast if they are not even remotely cost-effective. No need to worry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 07, @07:40PM
OK hear me out. Instead of letting farm animals laze around all day getting fat, put them on a treadmill to generate electricity. Win-win.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 07, @07:39PM (1 child)
Solar is cheaper than nuclear on earth, fine build your solar. Building solar in space... probably not cheaper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 07, @08:06PM
So what you are saying is they should build nuclear plants in orbit....
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 07, @07:41PM
I don't have enough extension cords to reach into near earth orbit. Or geosynchronous orbit. Or any other orbit.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday November 07, @07:54PM (4 children)
How would you transmit the power down to Earth safely? What are the options?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 07, @08:11PM (3 children)
1. Microwave/MASER or LASER beam. Receive energy in remote locations.
2. Concentrate sunlight using mirrors/lenses, beam it down onto panels or molten salt towers on the ground.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday November 07, @08:19PM (1 child)
Those would still be hazards to aviation, though. Would they also be a danger to bird life?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 07, @08:25PM
Make it a no-fly zone. Collect the cooked birds at the bottom and eat them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 07, @08:21PM
https://simcity.fandom.com/wiki/Microwave_(disaster) [fandom.com]
They called it! Pretty close on the time-frame, too. (Sim year 2050, I believe.)