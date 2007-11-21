Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
[...] The global chip shortage will soon cause a number of new BMWs to lose their touchscreen functionality. According to a recent Bimmerfest forum post, in an effort to save silicon and have BMW maintain its current production levels, the following models will be delivered to customers without touchscreen capabilities:
"This measure is a result of the industry-wide supply chain issues which are affecting automotive manufacturing worldwide and causing limitations on the availability of some features or options," BMW told Edmunds on Thursday. BMW did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.
According to Bimmerfest, customers affected by this change will have option code 6UY on their vehicles' window stickers, listed as "deletion of touchscreen." This will result in a $500 credit on the car's MSRP.
[...] It's unclear how long these BMW models will be affected by the chip shortage or if other cars will be added to the no-touchscreen list in the future.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 07, @11:49PM (4 children)
I thought we had established elsewhere that touchscreens make you less safe on the road? Not only can you not adjust stuff by tactile sense, but looking at the screen at night screws up your vision. Keep the touch screens for the self driving cars, and put knobs and buttons back into people-driven cars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 07, @11:59PM (3 children)
You can have a passenger using it, use it while parked or at a red light, and you can have both a touchscreen and knobs. If your eyes are getting screwed up by glancing at it briefly, you are too old to drive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 08, @12:08AM
Research says you're full of shit. People drastically underestimate how long they take their eyes off the road. Touch screens accessible to the driver should have been banned, same as you can't text and drive.
https://www.npr.org/2017/10/09/556701181/touch-screens-are-distracting-drivers-what-are-carmakers-doing-to-help [npr.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 08, @12:33AM (1 child)
Oh, well, yes! Of course! I always have a passenger in the car with me! And there are lots of red lights here in Outback, Nowhere! What was I thinking? Meanwhile, here in reality, lights screw up night vision, no matter your age. (Red light tends to minimize that, but doesn't eliminate it.) Go ahead, pretend to be superman or whatever. But I know for a fact that the asshole in front of me, whose car interior is lit up bright blue can't see the deer, or the drunk, or the child jump out in front of him. He probably can't see anything in front of him, except oncoming headlights, and just maybe some of the brighter tail lights, reflective road signs, and the reflective lines painted on the highway.
Learn a little about night vision - https://www.faa.gov/other_visit/aviation_industry/designees_delegations/designee_types/ame/media/AMED.pdf [faa.gov] All the technology available today hasn't changed the human body from what it was 100 years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 08, @12:48AM
> All the technology available today hasn't changed the human body from what it was 100 years ago.
Generally true, but there have been some improvements. For example, vision deteriorating with age due to cataracts. Now cataract surgery is fairly routine and often restores good vision in the elderly. My father had it done in his 80s and drove with no vision problems through his mid-90s. In an interview with the eye surgeon a few weeks after the operation he said, "Thanks Doc, I can see like when I was a teenager," to which the doc replied, "Good, just don't start to act like one!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 07, @11:59PM (1 child)
