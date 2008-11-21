from the asstro-sanitary dept.
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/07/1053383188/a-broken-toilet-on-spacex-capsule-means-astronauts-will-return-to-earth-in-diape
The journey back to Earth from space is never easy, but the astronauts aboard the SpaceX capsule coming home Monday will have an extra challenge to deal with: no working toilet. The four members on SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor will be wearing diapers as they splash down, in order to prevent anything else from splashing too.
[...] In this weekend's press conference, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur confirmed that the toilets on board Dragon Endeavor are broken. "Of course that's sub-optimal, but we're prepared to manage," she said with a smile. "Space flight is full of lots of little challenges, this is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission."
[...] NASA and SpaceX engineers say they did extensive tests to make sure that the urine leak from April, when the crew was last in the Dragon capsule, would not have harmed the spacecraft over time.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday November 08, @12:31PM
Whatever you do, make sure the shit ain't gonna hit the fan!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 08, @12:37PM
Sure hope number 2 does not poke its turtle head through the portal during the descent...could be utterly messy at the hairy gateway.
In all seriousness though, Star Trek sure is in stark contrast with the beer cozy and lounge chair to sit in during travel.
We have a long way to go before humans and space can be ~comfortable~.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 08, @01:00PM
Is he going to ask the twits for a vote on dumping his SpaceX stock along with the Tesla?