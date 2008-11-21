Dartmouth research has discovered a class of molecular materials that can be used to make temporary adhesives that don't require force for removal. These non-permanent glues won't be available as home or office supplies, but they can lead to new manufacturing techniques and pharmaceutical design.

"This temporary adhesive works in an entirely different way than other adhesives," said Katherine Mirica, an assistant professor of chemistry at Dartmouth. "This innovation will unlock new manufacturing strategies where on-demand release from adhesion is required."

The Dartmouth research focuses on molecular solids, a special class of adhesive materials that exist as crystals. The molecules in the structures are sublimable, meaning that they shift directly from a solid to a gas without passing through a liquid phase.