Drinking linked to a decline in brain health from cradle to grave: Harm prevention policies must take the long view, say experts:
Writing in The BMJ today, researchers in Australia and the UK say evidence suggests three periods of dynamic brain changes that may be particularly sensitive to the harmful effects of alcohol: gestation (from conception to birth), later adolescence (15-19 years), and older adulthood (over 65 years).
They warn that these key periods "could increase sensitivity to the effects of environmental exposures such as alcohol" and say harm prevention policies "must take the long view."
Globally, around 10% of pregnant women consume alcohol, with the rates considerably higher in European countries than the global average, they write.
Heavy alcohol use during pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, associated with widespread reductions in brain volume and cognitive impairment. But data suggest that even low or moderate alcohol consumption during pregnancy is significantly associated with poorer psychological and behavioural outcomes in offspring.
In terms of adolescence, more than 20% of 15-19 year olds in European and other high income countries report at least occasional binge drinking (defined as 60 g of ethanol on a single occasion), they add.
Studies indicate that the transition to binge drinking in adolescence is associated with reduced brain volume, poorer white matter development (critical for efficient brain functioning), and small to moderate deficits in a range of cognitive functions.
Louise Mewton, Briana Lees, Rahul Tony Rao. Lifetime perspective on alcohol and brain health [$], BMJ (DOI: 10.1136/bmj.m4691)
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday November 09, @12:06AM
I tried to stop drinking. I really did. But after 2-3 days, I start feeling woozy and absolutely bad, and then even my doctor said that I should definitely drink again, or else he'll have to IV the fluids into me.
(Score: 2, Informative) by fustakrakich on Tuesday November 09, @12:15AM
I never drank in the cradle. I waited until I got behind the wheel
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @01:03AM (2 children)
Easy solution here, ban alcoholic beverages. Never been tried before, but it's a simple solution to a vast problem.
What could possibly go wrong?
Seriously, the margin of harm versus benefit is something missing from the analysis here. In fact, even the summary misses key things: they're not talking about drinking in the abstract, so much as binge drinking or drunk driving or habitual, heavy alcohol use. However, these analyses don't approach the analysis of the social cost at large - what price is attached to the cost of a nanny state, of micromanaging decisions, or all the intrusive bureaucracy required to enforce any of this?
Have a discussion with some of these people sometime, and when you ask this question the typical answer is a shrug of the shoulders and sometimes airy reflections on the sanctity of life, but I've never ever heard a sober analysis of the big social picture. Not even once.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @01:08AM (1 child)
》 Easy solution here, ban alcoholic beverages. Never been tried before.
Millions of Muslims would disagree with your statement. So fatwa on you, infidel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @01:23AM
So would anybody who knows anything about Prohibition. Have a whooosh.