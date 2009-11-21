The 2020 Decadal Survey for Astronomy and Astrophysics has recommended a new series of three Great Observatories — or space-based telescopes — as a top national priority for the future of space astrophysics.

The Lynx X-Ray Observatory is included as part of this vision. Dozens of scientists and engineers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian teamed with colleagues around the world to define the observatory’s scientific objectives, conceptualize its design and work on key technologies.

Known as the Decadal Survey, the report evaluates astrophysics and astronomy programs and prioritizes them for the next decade of transformative science. Findings from the survey are submitted as recommendations to NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy to guide funding requests and allocations for astrophysics over the next 10 years.

[...] “Lynx will reveal invisible drivers of the cosmos,” says Grant Tremblay an astronomer at the CfA and member of the Lynx concept study team. “It will act as an indispensable force-multiplier for a triad of Observatories that will be greater together than they ever could be apart.”