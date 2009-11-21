[....] "The only explanation that made sense was that these shells were their homes -- something that came as a real surprise," Smith said.

Hermiting behavior had been thought to evolve much later -- in the Jurassic Period about 170 million years ago -- deep into the time of the dinosaurs.

Behavior is one of the hardest things to infer from the fossil record. So how did researchers know for sure that the worms weren't using the shells as a temporary shelter, or while laying eggs, or as refuge from an environmental condition that caused their death?

"This was the big question we had to convince ourselves of in this study," Smith said via email.

[...] "It's mind-boggling that we start to see the complex and dangerous ecologies usually associated with much younger geological periods so soon after the first complex (marine) animals arrive on the scene," he said.

The researchers also concluded that predators in this era must have been plentiful and aggressive, forcing the worms, which were 1 to 2 centimeters long and the width of a string, to take shelter in the empty shells.

[....] Today, penis worms are only found in settings where it's hard for predators to get a foothold, Smith said. Some are tiny and live between individual grains of sand. Others live in stinking, oxygen depleted and partially toxic waters. And they no longer take refuge in shells.