Tuvalu looking at legal ways to be a state if it is submerged:
Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to keep its ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
"We're actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged," the minister, Simon Kofe, told Reuters in an interview.
[...] Tuvalu is an island with a population of around 11,000 people and its highest point is just 4.5m (15 ft) above sea level. Since 1993, sea levels have risen about 0.5cm (0.2 inches) per year, according to a 2011 Australian government report.
[...] When asked what Tuvalu's people think about the rising sea levels, Kofe said some of the older generation say they are happy to go down with the land, while others are leaving.
This is an interesting situation to ponder. A nation loses it's island to climate change. What if one day sea levels were to fall. Could the descendants of the island nation reclaim their land and nation? Or would the US decide to annex it for the good of all humanity?
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday November 10, @09:51AM (1 child)
Build a tower using local resources if possible that will stay above the projected water levels. Have it large enough that the top surface can hold a heli pad and a few buildings that can serve as government offices that would actually have thir foundations on the island, even if most of it is under a lot of water. Add a port facilities that a really big ship like an old oil tanker, freighter, other large ship could be moored to .The ship could provide living quarters, food prep, etc for living in/on and also have solar panels, windmills and diesel generators for power. They could also buy old ships from other nations for scrap and add them to their "fleet" of ships for additional living quarters. The rising waters would create a tourist attraction for SCUBA divers who want to explore sunken ruins, and others just from the sheer novelty of the place. Add an old ocean liner and you have a big hotel.
The Principality of Seland [wikipedia.org] had even less claim to sovereignty but it was granted them. The UN even changed the rules about the conditions under which you can claim a new sovereign nation. Tuvalu wouldn't be claiming new sovereign status so there shouldn't be much of a problem.
big question is do they have the capital to pull it off.
Probably won't work for some reason or another but it would be fun to try and might just preserve the country for a few more decades :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 10, @10:09AM
Makes you wonder if a nation needs to be above sea level in the first place. What if they start placing submergable living space, like an underwater sea base, with some access ports that remain above water, that can be raised when needed. Might also be cheaper to construct.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday November 10, @09:52AM
Last time I read about the plight of pacific islands like Tuvalu, it was pretty clear: any problems of "sinking" have far more to do with poor resource management than with sea level rise. Coral islands adapt to changing sea levels just fine. In fact, according to references in the Wikipedia summary, Tuvalu has seen its land area increase by about 3% over the past 40 years.
That said, living on islands with a maximum elevation of 4.6 meters must be frightening. A nice storm, or an earthquake-driven tsunami, and the whole place will be underwater.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday November 10, @10:01AM
Wikipedia:
It's not even a land. Settling on top of some ephemeral marine life was not a brightest idea of their ancestors.
I surely pity them, but do we really need to demolish all industrial economy civilization at planetary scale because of this error?
What about pouring some concrete on that pile?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 10, @10:57AM
the US will annex it. then they can finally fix the .tv problems they're having.